Huge weekend of Clarence Valley entertainment

13th Oct 2016 1:15 PM
Grizzlee Train are just one of the superb live acts you can catch in the Clarence this weekend.
Grizzlee Train are just one of the superb live acts you can catch in the Clarence this weekend.

Thursday

  • The Grass Roots Variety Show, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • Nicole Brophy, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Seabomb, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • A Midsummer Night's Dream, 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
  • Creedence Greatest Hits, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Aqwa, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • The Grass Roots Variety Show, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • Magic Mojo, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Fawlty Dogs & Sea of Stone, Maclean Hotel.
  • Sabotage, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Ford Brothers, Clocktower Hotel Grafton.
  • The Troubadours, Yamba Golf Club.
  • DJ Ning, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Saturday

  • Sparra & The Catfish, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Josh Matherson, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Kung Fu Panda on the Green, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Powerhouse, Jacaranda Hotel Grafton.
  • A Midsummer Night's Dream, matinee 2pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
  • Grizzlee Train, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • The Grass Roots Variety Show, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • Alpine Tiger, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Karaoke, Maclean Hotel.
  • Coldstream Festival main stage, Yamba.
  • 11:40/12:20/1:10pm: G'Day Africa Drumming
  • 12pm: Opening Ceremony
  • 12:40pm: Spaghetti Circus
  • 1:30pm: Piper Ramsey
  • 1:50pm: Mallika's dance troupe
  • 2:05pm: Downriver School choirs
  • 2:25pm: Joe Terrors
  • 3:55: Grace Hickey & the Honeymakers
  • 4:15pm: Teddy Lewis King
  • 5:05pm: Lady Slug
  • 5:55pm: Sahara Beck
  • 6:55pm: Nocturnal Tapes
  • 7:40pm: Flame Squad
  • 8pm: Declan Kelly & the Rising Sun
  • 9pm: Sex on Toast

Sunday

  • Harry Jakamarra, 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • The Grass Roots Variety Show, 2pm, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.

Coming soon

  • October 20: Reilly Fitzalan, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • October 22: The Rat Pack Show with Sophistication dinner/show, 7.30pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • October 22: Midnight Oil/The Angels/The Divinyls tribute show, Grafton District Services Club.
  • October 24-30: Clarence Valley Country Muster featuring Adam Harvey, Calliope via Ulmarra.
  • October 30: One show only: An Afternoon at the Proms, 2pm. Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
  • November 5: Kasey Chambers, Grafton District Services Club.
  • November 4-13: Annie the Musical, Maclean Civic Centre and Yamba Bowling Club.
  • November 13: Streeton Trio, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.
Huge weekend of Clarence Valley entertainment

Huge weekend of Clarence Valley entertainment

Yamba's Surfing the Coldstream Festival leads the charge in this big weekend live entertainment so get out there and enjoy it.

