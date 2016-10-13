Huge weekend of Clarence Valley entertainment

Thursday
- The Grass Roots Variety Show, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- Nicole Brophy, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Seabomb, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- A Midsummer Night's Dream, 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
- Creedence Greatest Hits, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Aqwa, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- The Grass Roots Variety Show, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- Magic Mojo, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Fawlty Dogs & Sea of Stone, Maclean Hotel.
- Sabotage, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Ford Brothers, Clocktower Hotel Grafton.
- The Troubadours, Yamba Golf Club.
- DJ Ning, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- Sparra & The Catfish, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Josh Matherson, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Kung Fu Panda on the Green, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Powerhouse, Jacaranda Hotel Grafton.
- A Midsummer Night's Dream, matinee 2pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
- Grizzlee Train, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- The Grass Roots Variety Show, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- Alpine Tiger, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Karaoke, Maclean Hotel.
- Coldstream Festival main stage, Yamba.
- 11:40/12:20/1:10pm: G'Day Africa Drumming
- 12pm: Opening Ceremony
- 12:40pm: Spaghetti Circus
- 1:30pm: Piper Ramsey
- 1:50pm: Mallika's dance troupe
- 2:05pm: Downriver School choirs
- 2:25pm: Joe Terrors
- 3:55: Grace Hickey & the Honeymakers
- 4:15pm: Teddy Lewis King
- 5:05pm: Lady Slug
- 5:55pm: Sahara Beck
- 6:55pm: Nocturnal Tapes
- 7:40pm: Flame Squad
- 8pm: Declan Kelly & the Rising Sun
- 9pm: Sex on Toast
Sunday
- Harry Jakamarra, 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- The Grass Roots Variety Show, 2pm, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
Coming soon
- October 20: Reilly Fitzalan, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- October 22: The Rat Pack Show with Sophistication dinner/show, 7.30pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- October 22: Midnight Oil/The Angels/The Divinyls tribute show, Grafton District Services Club.
- October 24-30: Clarence Valley Country Muster featuring Adam Harvey, Calliope via Ulmarra.
- October 30: One show only: An Afternoon at the Proms, 2pm. Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- November 5: Kasey Chambers, Grafton District Services Club.
- November 4-13: Annie the Musical, Maclean Civic Centre and Yamba Bowling Club.
- November 13: Streeton Trio, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.