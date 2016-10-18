Humble Kombi drives up good vibes at Yamba festival

THERE'S just something about the humble Volkswagen Kombi that makes people smile.

Children's eyes always light up at the sight of the brightly-coloured camper- vans, and they have to be one of the only vehicles that motorists won't get annoyed at when they're humming at 90kmh on the highway.

The only thing better than a Kombi? A whole procession of them.

On Saturday, 21 vans - with registration plates from at least three states - lined up to take part in Surfing the Coldstream's first Kombi convoy.

It was a full day for van owners, with breakfast at Yamba's Leche cafe followed by lunch at the Maclean Hotel.

And while most people had never met each other, there was an exciting sense of camaraderie that came with comparing car interiors and rust patches, and discussing the importance of a good mechanic.

PEACE: Participants in the Surfing the Coldstream Kombi display. Jeremy Billett

The good vibes were amplified on the cruise back into Yamba, as the procession snaked its way around the headland before reaching its destination at the festival grounds.

Surfing the Coldstream organiser Phil Nicholas said the addition of the Kombi cruise and show to the annual music and arts festival had been a great success.

"We waited quite a long time for the registrations to pick up... and then right at the end we hit our target of 20 within about two weeks, and they're all parked up there and they look absolutely beautiful," he told The Daily Examiner on Saturday.

"It's given everyone something to do, because they get some great food, they'll listen to the music and they'll go for a wander and, especially if they've got kids, it's like 'well let's go and look at the Kombi vans'."