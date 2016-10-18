27°
News

Humble Kombi drives up good vibes at Yamba festival

Clair Morton | 18th Oct 2016 4:24 PM
CONVOY: The Kombis make a colourful display.
CONVOY: The Kombis make a colourful display. Jeremy Billett

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE'S just something about the humble Volkswagen Kombi that makes people smile.

Children's eyes always light up at the sight of the brightly-coloured camper- vans, and they have to be one of the only vehicles that motorists won't get annoyed at when they're humming at 90kmh on the highway.

The only thing better than a Kombi? A whole procession of them.

On Saturday, 21 vans - with registration plates from at least three states - lined up to take part in Surfing the Coldstream's first Kombi convoy.

It was a full day for van owners, with breakfast at Yamba's Leche cafe followed by lunch at the Maclean Hotel.

And while most people had never met each other, there was an exciting sense of camaraderie that came with comparing car interiors and rust patches, and discussing the importance of a good mechanic.

 

 

PEACE: Participants in the Surfing the Coldstream Kombi display.
PEACE: Participants in the Surfing the Coldstream Kombi display. Jeremy Billett

The good vibes were amplified on the cruise back into Yamba, as the procession snaked its way around the headland before reaching its destination at the festival grounds.

Surfing the Coldstream organiser Phil Nicholas said the addition of the Kombi cruise and show to the annual music and arts festival had been a great success.

"We waited quite a long time for the registrations to pick up... and then right at the end we hit our target of 20 within about two weeks, and they're all parked up there and they look absolutely beautiful," he told The Daily Examiner on Saturday.

"It's given everyone something to do, because they get some great food, they'll listen to the music and they'll go for a wander and, especially if they've got kids, it's like 'well let's go and look at the Kombi vans'."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  kombi surfing the coldstream festival

Vale Nancy Bain: Maclean won't be the same

Vale Nancy Bain: Maclean won't be the same

LOOK at any power pole in Maclean and you will find a small part of Nancy Bain's legacy.

Sex with a cow: shocking case hits court

Allan Kenneth Brookes has been found guilty of bestiality and multiple child sex offences. FILE PHOTO

He'll be sentenced in November for bestiality and child sex offences

Humble Kombi drives up good vibes at Yamba festival

CONVOY: The Kombis make a colourful display.

Kombi cruisers take Yamba back to the '70s

'If Mum's up there, why did we leave flowers on road?'

LOVING MEMORY: Jodie Spears with her husband Jamie and their three children.

GoFundMe account for beloved crash victim Jodie Spears grows

Local Partners

'If Mum's up there, why did we leave flowers on road?'

GoFundMe account for beloved crash victim Jodie Spears grows as family and friends pay tribute.

Muster High Tea shows off beautiful gardens

TABLE TALK: Lorraine Rooke, Country Muster organiser Wendy Gordan, Jean Kartz and Susan Causley enjoy a cup of tea and some cake at the Clarence Valley Country Muster High Tea.

Clarence Valley Country Muster officially starts next week

All star cast of paddlers to conquer Clarence River

PICTURE PERFECT: Paddlers kick off the third stage of the 2015 inaugural Clarence 100 at Maclean. The paddle, which is set to begin this Friday, will start at Copmanhurst before finishing two days later in Yamba.

Entries swell for second annual Clarence 100 paddle.

Footy clubs unite to tackle youth suicide

TREK: South Grafton Rebels vice-president John Matthews and Grafton Ghost president Joe Kinnane get together to promote an upcoming function for travelling walkers raising awareness for mental health issues.

Awareness walk to make special stop in Grafton

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Lady Gaga's battle with 'negative thoughts'

Lady Gaga's battle with 'negative thoughts'

LADY Gaga has opened up about the recording process for her forthcoming album 'Joanne' and how "negative thoughts" made it challenging to write music.

Band to play new material on national tour

Caligula's Horse are the Opeth support and have a national tour coming your way. Photo Contributed

Caligula's Horse announced as Opeth tour supports

In Hearts Wake announces three new local gigs

In Hearts Wake will play the all tour dates with Slipknot and Lamb of God. Photo Contributed

New shows mark the end of the metal band's relentless tour schedule

Russell Crowe accused of grabbing rapper by throat

Azealia Banks has reportedly filed a police report

Kim Kardashian robbers 'knew security code'

Kim Kardashian

"They acted like they had all the time in the world."

Jonas says story of losing virginity not meant to hurt

Jonas says he didn't mean to hurt anyone with tale of first time sex

Ruby dares to be bold on X Factor tonight

Ruby Mills is doing Bundaberg proud.

Don't forget to watch Ruby on X Factor tonight

Refurbished Yamba Unit right in the CBD

7- 17 BEACH STREET, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $307,000

Very attractive and private unit refurbished beautifully with the convenience of walking to everything. Just across the road you have cafes, grocery stores...

PRODUCTIVE LAND, CREEK FRONTAGE, APPROVED GRANNY FLAT, TOWN WATER - ACT NOW

107 Whiteman Creek Road, The Whiteman 2460

Rural 4 3 4 REDUCED $515000

JUST 20km from town on a sweeping bend of the clear-flowing Whiteman Creek this gem of a property is ideal for those seeking space and a hobby farm...

Price Reduced!

262 Black Mountain Road, Nymboida 2460

Rural 3 2 5 $280000

Private, remote, secluded and enjoying a near bird's eye view of the Nymboida region, 262 Black Mountain Road has lifestyle written all over it. As you arrive...

Dream Location

12 Garden Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

If it's all about location, then this is the jackpot, opposite beautiful See Park and only a short stroll to just about everything makes this one perfect. There is...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

Get It Sold!

3/19 Federation Street, South Grafton 2460

Unit 2 1 1 AUCTION

Low maintenance and flood-free with a stable tenant in place everything the savvy investor is looking for! Being one of six this fantastic lowset unit consists...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

A Quaint Westlawn Gem

10 Elizabeth Avenue, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet Westlawn location, this delightful home occupies just under 640sqm of low maintenance, fully fenced, level land. The bathroom and kitchen have...

A Lifestyle Opportunity Awaits

255 Mylneford Road, Mylneford 2460

House 3 1 5 $ 435,000

Occupying approximately 15 acres (6.03ha) of flood free land this delightful property offers ample opportunity for those looking to create a lifestyle property.

The Return Justifies The Investment!!

1 and 2/32 Kennedy Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking for your next investment property or keen to start your portfolio? Well look no further, 32 Kennedy Street is waiting for you! With the rental market...

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest