Hungry Jacks closes its doors for kitchen upgrade

Adam Hourigan | 22nd Nov 2016 5:19 PM
Tape around the South Grafton Hungry Jacks, which is closed until next Saturday due to a kitchen renovation.
Tape around the South Grafton Hungry Jacks, which is closed until next Saturday due to a kitchen renovation.

IF you're thinking of grabbing a Whopper and some onion rings today, you may be in for a bit of a wait.

The Hungry Jacks Grafton restaurant has closed its doors for the week, with tape around the outside of its South Grafton complex.

A small sign on the door states that kitchen renovations are underway, and the restaurant will be closed from Tuesday November 22 until December 2.

Hungry Jacks management were contacted, but were unable to provide any further information on the record at time of publication.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Hungry Jacks closes its doors for kitchen upgrade

Tape around the South Grafton Hungry Jacks, which is closed until next Saturday due to a kitchen renovation.

South Grafton restaurant upgrading kitchen

