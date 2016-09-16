25°
HURRY: Last day to win dream holiday

16th Sep 2016 11:00 AM

TODAY is the final day to get your entry in to our Dreamworld holiday competition.

If you haven't done it already, head to www.dailyexaminer.com.au/ tigerisland and enter your details.

You will be in the running to win four seven-day adult passes to Dreamworld, WhiteWater World and SkyPoint Observation Deck at the Q1, plus three nights accommodation in Surfers Paradise.

You'll also get to have your photos taken with Dreamworld's famous tigers and take home a Tiger Island merchandise pack.

There are also two minor prizes up for grabs that could have you snare four adult season passes to Dreamworld to use as many times as you like until June 24, 2017.

Each adult pass allows you to take in any adult or child of any age.

Enter today! Competition closes midnight tonight.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  competition, dreamworld, promotion

