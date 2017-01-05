28°
Bargain price for this iconic Northern Rivers pub

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 5th Jan 2017 9:55 AM
Rappville Pub is up for sale
Rappville Pub is up for sale LJ Hooker Casino

AFTER one year battling for their iconic business, it's time for Jayne Fitzpatrick and Peter St Clair to say farewell to the Rappville Pub.

They achieved their goal to see the pub restored to its former glory, but can't afford to implement 2016 fire and safety standards.

"We purchased the Rappville Pub a few years ago after driving past it for about 15 years," Dr St Clair said.

"We thought Rappville was a pretty little village.

"We'd seen (the pub) deteriorate in terms of its beautiful cast iron lacework verandah falling apart and the pink and maroon-coloured paint falling off.

"Our goal was for the pub to be brought back to its iconic heyday status.

 

Rappville Pub publicans Jayne Fitzpatrick and husband Peter St. Clair.
Rappville Pub publicans Jayne Fitzpatrick and husband Peter St. Clair. Susanna Freymark

The owners started a crowdfunding campaign and a series of fundraising events to help them pay for essential fire safety, disability access and kitchen requirements that would cost almost $100,000 to implement.

They couldn't raise enough to cover the costs, but thanked the community for its generosity.

Dr St Clair said the money that was raised covered the costs to lodge a Development Application and pay towards consultants to work with Richmond Valley Council.

He said as a result they have a well-thought-out DA ready to go, balancing history preservation and meeting government regulations.

"An entrepreneur can take this historic icon to the next level," Dr St Clair said.

"The buyer might need to spend in the vicinity of $100,000 to implement the DA."

As for the couple's plans, Dr St Clair is looking forward to retirement while Ms Fitzpatrick is looking forward to a new position in hotel or events management.

The property

 

Rappville Pub is up for sale.
Rappville Pub is up for sale. Contributed

LJ Hooker Casino is selling the pub, located at 33-55 Nandabah Street Rappville, for $399,000.

"The building contains nine bedrooms and multiple bathrooms, including an ensuite to the owners quarters," the property page read.

"Make this your new country home and estate, and enjoy the Village Life, far from the madding crowds.

"The huge rear deck is home to alfresco dining, a juke box, and a pool table.

"The historic value of this building cannot be understated. Some finishing touches would see this property turn into a grand old dame. Some renovations have already been done."

Other features include:

  • Two-car colorbond garage
  • Fully set functioning bar
  • Original timber staircase
  • Large capacity dining room for functions
  • Children's playground
  • Charming guestrooms

Topics:  historic property pub rappville real estate renovations sale

