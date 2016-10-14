Idea to lift debt ceiling alarm bells for mayor's ears

THE IDEA of raising the potential amount of money the Clarence Valley Council can borrow by $21 million was enough to set the alarm bells ringing for Mayor Jim Simmons.

He made the only contribution to the debate on the a report calling for the council to change its borrowings policy to allow borrowings of up to $131 million for the general fund from next year.

The current limit was set at $110 million after the Ernst & Young review of council's debt position in 2015.

When the corporate governance and works committee debated the debt review on Tuesday, Cr Simmons said he would support the argument for now, but could change his mind by next week.

"It's probably all right as it's in line with an outside professional report," Cr Simmons said.

"I'm concerned we're creating a higher limit after we were told the limit was $110 million," he said.

The new borrowing policy would create flexibility for the council to make borrowings to address its infrastructure backlog.