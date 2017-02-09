Illegal dumping a dilemma for council

HAVE you ever driven down a road and come across piles of rubbish and discarded furniture?

Richard Roper, Clarence Valley Council senior waste and sustainability officer, said every council in the region struggles with illegal dumping.

"Especially in the Christmas period, it just goes crazy, especially in the coastal areas,” Mr Roper said.

"It's certainly a big issue and it costs council a lot of money and staff time, but also the disposal costs.

"It's becoming more and more of a problem.”

To help tackle the issue, the council received a grant from the NSW EPA.

"We've actually got an illegal dumping officer posted in the Clarence as part of a NSW EPA grant, he's also working across Ballina and the Richmond Valley.

"For our area, he's trying to assist us with the first stages and get our reporting system in place.”

Mr Roper said they are looking at ways to curb dumping in the community.

"We're looking at procedures to try and curb dumping through education programs and signage, but we've actually got cameras to put up to monitor illegal dumping hotspots,” he said.

Clarence Valley Council holds one kerbside collection each year, but Mr Roper said it's not the only solution to the problem.

"Every year we've done the collection the amounts of waste have risen dramatically, but I don't think doing any more (will fix the issues), we will just get a lot more material and I don't think that's the answer,” he said.

"We've got education strategies in place, we need to educate people that it's just not acceptable to drive down the lane and dump rubbish.

"There is no silver bullet for it, a lot of councils are struggling with it."

Report illegal dumping here: https://ridonline.epa.

nsw.gov.au/#/home