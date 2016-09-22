Iluka breakwater in disrepair

HAZARD: Iluka residents have expressed their anger over the state of the Iluka breakwater, just months after it was repaired.

ILUKA residents say the local breakwater has been reduced to a "dangerous eyesore" just months after it was strengthened and upgraded to improve pedestrian access.

Worst of all, no time frame has been given for its repair.

Community member Patrizia Reimer said locals and visitors only got a few months use of the upgrade, completed earlier this year, before the asphalt walkway began to warp and disintegrate.

"When it was first done it was actually quite nice," she said. "You could ride the whole section on a bike, but it was so short lived.

"If you've got any kind of mobility issues you can forget about it now. It's a hazard. The lining they used before laying the bitumen is exposed and will probably end up in the water or in some animal's gut."

Ms Reimer said she and other residents believed the materials used were not appropriate for a sea wall, adding the community was hoping to see proper remuneration.

"It's more the fact they spent so much money and we got so little out of it. Now I'm hoping they do the right thing and repair it properly rather than a quick fix."

She is waiting to arrange a meeting time with the Department of Industry- Lands but until then will likely have no answers as to when it will be fixed.

Despite a number of questions from The Daily Examiner asking when the breakwater would be repaired and how much the repairs would cost, a spokesman for the Department of Industry- Lands declined to answer.

His response did, however, attribute the damage to the breakwater surface to several East Coast Low events in mid-2016.

"The works are part of the NSW Government's $45million Coastal Infrastructure Program run by the Department of Industry-Lands that supports local and regional economies by ensuring NSW port and river entrance infrastructure is maintained to deliver both commercial and recreational benefits for regional communities," the spokesman said.

It was added that similar repairs were being carried out on the Yamba breakwater by Haslin Construction.

Those works are expected to be completed by Christmas.