Iluka couple leads charge in bid for ambulance station

SIGNATURE HUNT: John and Ann McLean are hoping to harness people power in their campaign to get an ambulance station in Iluka.

THE day Ann McLean had to call an ambulance for her husband John, there were fears an aortic aneurysm in his chest was going to burst.

"We're lucky that's not what it was, because we rung the paramedics and it was 45 minutes before they came,” she said.

"I know they are working as hard as they can but they're understaffed.”

Since that incident last May, the Iluka couple are determined to see an ambulance station open in the somewhat isolated village.

For months they have been pounding the pavements at public events and canvassing businesses across the Clarence Valley in an effort to get the required 10,000 signatures which will put the issue on the parliamentary agenda.

They now have more than 3000 names, and Mrs McLean said support in the street had been fantastic.

"A lot of people are surprised we don't already have one,” she said.

"We've had a good response from businesses and people on holidays too.”

At present, the closest ambulance stations servicing the coastal village of Iluka are Maclean (a 30-minute drive) and Yamba (34 minutes).

"If we need an ambulance and they're busy they get a vehicle to come from Evans Head or Grafton,” she said.

"(Having one in Iluka) would help the whole district because it wouldn't be such a strain on other areas.”

Compounding the situation is the fact the village has a high proportion of residents over 60 years old, Ann and John included.

State Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis agreed there were plenty of good arguments to support their case, and said he was "absolutely supportive” of their fight.

But, he said, it would be an uphill battle, partly due to the village's small size.

Iluka has a population of about 2000 but it is growing, with work on a 162-lot subdivision just finalised.

During school breaks, that population expands greatly as holidaymakers flock to the popular beach destination and nearby Woody Head.

"I understand their problem, and I understand there is a need for medical services out at Iluka because it's relatively isolated,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"The dilemma is that even if there's an ambulance station it doesn't mean there will be an ambulance available because these days they are mostly mobile.”

B ased on the relentless campaigning by health advocate Jim Agnew, whose efforts brought to fruition an ambulance station in Yamba in 2003, Ann and John are hopeful of their own campaign's outcome.

"When we asked what it would take to get one here, the paramedics who treated me said, 'push and get people power',” Mr McLean said.

"That's how Yamba got theirs. It might take 12 months or five years but we're in it for the long haul.”