Iluka path, track and signage officially opened

DROP BY: Official guests officially open a new path, an upgraded bush path and interpretive signage in Iluka.

A NEW 900 metre concrete path, a 500-metre bush walking track and interpretive signage in Iluka were officially opened by Clarence Valley Mayor, Jim Simmons.

The concrete path extends the Iluka Bay walk past the Sedgers Reef Hotel and Clarence River Fishermen's Cooperative through Moriarty's Reserve. Council hopes to build the final 600 metre link to Main Beach soon and has applied for funding as part of the footpath/cycleway program for 2017/18.

Cr Simmons said that in addition to the concrete path, EnviTE-supervised and Federally-funded Green Army teams working out of Maclean and Iluka had upgraded about 500 metres of bush track.

"This track provides a pleasant walk linking the concrete path to the Iluka Coast Guard where people can enjoy the local environment and look out across the Clarence River,” he said.

"This walk is also proving very popular and showcases the work done by council's weeds team and the Green Army in improving the condition of the reserve.

"The Iluka history and walking groups have supported the project, and the history group has worked with council to develop an interpretative signage that outlines the history of heritage-listed concrete blocks and part of the story around building of the river training walls.

"I understand the history group and chamber of commerce are working on erecting two more signs around the village that will touch on some of the other history for Iluka.

"We also had tremendous support from the Yaegl people and I thank Deirdre Randall for her Welcome to Country today.

"These facilities show what can be achieved when council and the community works together.

"They are a great asset to the community.”