Iluka pig racing brings home the bacon

RUN PORKY: Onlookers watch on as blue pig 'Dirty' leads the way in the Pork Butterfly Stakes race.

PIGS might not fly, but surely pig racing has to be the closest thing to it.

Dressed in their sparkly best, six young thoroughbreds put on a highly entertaining show as they raced to bring home the bacon at Iluka Bowling Club on Sunday.

Some came out flying, others weren't much chop, but it was all for a good cause.

Money raised at the second annual Iluka- Woombah Rotary Club event will go to supporting Variety, Camp Quality and Rural Youth Mental Health.

Noah's Racing Pigs host Jimmy "Rasher” Graham said the support for the Clarence Valley event was commendable right from the get-go.

"This is great; it can be really hard when you're putting on a lunchtime function. If you say it starts noon people will start rocking up at 2pm,” Mr Graham said.

But from the first race, the ringside was full.

"It's my job to get them all enthused but it's a pretty easy job when you're four or five people deep on the first race,” he said.

Travelling from the Gold Coast just to call the day's races, Mr Graham said it was the best job he'd ever had.

He was poached from the crab racing industry in Coffs Harbour a few years ago and has not looked back.

"This gets a way better atmosphere than crabs, I think you could say,” he laughed.

With his encouragement, a calcutta on the pigs before each race added substantially to the Rotary club's fundraising totals.

"The beauty about these events almost impossible not to raise a lot of money. A day like this, six races, you can easily raise $3-$8000,” he said.

"It's amazing in the Australian culture how we like a bit of a punt. We can drink and we can bet.”

Iluka-Woombah Rotary Club president John Ludewig said there was definitely much more interest as more people heard about the spectacle.

"It's bigger than last year; I think we catered for about 300 for lunch,” Mr Ludewig said.

"It was an unknown quantity last year so we thought we'd just have a go,” he said.

"It was so popular the end of the day people were saying 'when are you having it again?'.”

Mr Ludewig couldn't confirm if the pigs would run again next year, but if members were happy to organise it, the little porkers would come trotting back.