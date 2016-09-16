Instagram your favourite Clarence cafe this weekend

An Instagram image of Heart & Soul Wholefood Cafe's signature acaii smoothie bowl. This weekend the Grafton cafe and several other Clarence Valley establishments are participating in the World Wide InstaMeet 14.

INSTAGRAM and food photos go hand in hand so why not make a weekend of showcasing our fine foodie establishments by joining in the fun of the World Wide InstaMeet 14.

Clarence Valley businesses that have put their hand up for the meet include: @Ironsandcraig (Yamba) @Solumfarm (Mororo) @heartandsoulwholefoodcafe (Grafton) @hankskitchen (Grafton/South Grafton) and @2benourished (Grafton). The meet and particpating venues have been promoted on Clarence Valley Council's own Instagram page @myclarencevalley.

Increasing the fun factor is Grafton's Heart and Soul Wholefood Cafe who will reward their favourite customer pic posted to their Instagram page during the meet with a free lunch but otherwise it's just a chance for locals to share with the rest of the world just how well we fare here on the Clarence.

Worldwide InstaMeet 14: On the weekend of September 17-18, tens of thousands of people around the world will get together to explore their creativity and connect with others around a theme that unites us all - food.

All Clarence Valley people have to do is take a photo at any of the above cafés, post them to Instagram and use the tags so everyone can see what others are posting:

#WWIM14 #myclarencevalleyWWIM14 #owneverymoment

What's an InstaMeet? In a nutshell, it's where people gather in a pre-determined place, at a set time, to take photos then upload them to Instagram. That's it really. Plus, sometimes you get to meet your favourite local Instagrammers that you've been Insta-stalking and have been Insta-stalking you in the real world.