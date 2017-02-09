Melbourne Cup winner to ride at Grafton this Sunday

FINE FORM: Veteran International jockey Jeff Lloyd will be riding during the Blues, Brews and Barbecues Yamba Cup race day only weeks after taking out the Magic Millions 2YO Classic on board Houtzen.

GRAFTON is in for a treat this weekend at Blues Brews and Barbecues at the Clarence River Jockey Club on Sunday with two highly acclaimed international jockey's riding the track.

Melbourne Cup winner Corey Brown will be taking the reins of Grafton trainer Dwayne Schmidt's No Bo in the Yamba Gold and Country Club Yamba Cup Country Maiden Showcase Handicap (1200).

But Brown is not the only international jockey on the cards for the Yamba Cup, Jeff Lloyd, who has raced more than 5,000 winning horses internationally.

His most recent win on Houtzen in the $2 million Magic Millions 2YO Classic at the end of January.

Jockey Corey Brown celebrates Shocking winning the Melbourne Cup in Melbourne, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2009. The $5.5 million Melbourne Cup is the highlight of the Spring Carnival. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING JULIAN SMITH

CRJC Chief Executive Michael Beattie said they were wrapped to have such high quality riders in the upcoming event.

"We've got Corey Brown whose ridden with great success internationally and we've got Jeff Lloyd, and like Corey Brown, he's another rider whose competed on an international level," he said.

Beattie said they are using to getting riders of this calibre during the July Carnival, but not usually for one off race meetings.

"You're talking about riders of the highest quality for a non-carnival meeting," he said.

Lloyd is also booked in race 2 Teoagogo.