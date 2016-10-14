20°
Internet outage a comedy of errors

Caitlan Charles | 14th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
NO NBN: Angie and Tony Stackhouse of the Jacaranda Motel who are frustrated at NBN internet outage that affected their business.
NO NBN: Angie and Tony Stackhouse of the Jacaranda Motel who are frustrated at NBN internet outage that affected their business. Adam Hourigan

ON WEDNESDAY, the Jacaranda Motel's NBN wireless went down without any explanation.

Owner Tony Stackhouse said his entire business is run through the internet.

"The whole of our system runs through the internet, our booking systems... come through internet systems,” he said.

"From 9am to about 5.30pm we had no internet whatsoever.”

Mr Stackhouse said he rang Telstra to see what had interrupted his connection.

"No one in customer service knew what was happening,” he said.

Mr Stackhouse was driving past the tower in South Grafton where Visionstream, a contractor who said they were contracted by Telstra, was working on antennas.

Concerned it could be the reason for his internet outage, Mr Stackhouse stopped to ask and was told the work Visionstream were doing could impact his internet.

After Mr Stackhouse contacted the Daily Examiner, Telstra said they had no NBN work going on in the area.

"It appears that NBN has given this contractor the right to remove and replace these antennas,” Mr Stackhouse said.

"If that's going to impact on Telstra customers there should be some kind of implication.

"Surly these things can be said this will be happening in the next few days.”

Mr Stackhouse said Telstra had been extremely apologetic over the issue.

"I said to the customer service girl I went and bought myself a wireless dongle so if this happens again we can connect our PC to it so we can still have our business running,” he said.

Telstra area general manager Mike Marom said they were sorry for any interruption to Mr Stackhouse's NBN connection.

"Our local team has worked to rectify this as soon as possible,” Mr Marom said.

"We have spoken with the customer today and the services are now working.

Mr Marom added that Telstra would be upgrading 4G mobile services in the area over the next few days.

"That may, at times, cause some intermittent issues but 4G mobile services will still be working during that time.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  nbn telstra

