Investigation into chemical spill under way

AN investigation is under way to determine the cause of a chemical spill at a Clarence Valley Council water treatment facility in South Grafton over the weekend, where around 10,000 cubic litres of ammonia spilled onto grass and soil within the site.

Clarence Valley Council works and civil director Troy Anderson said steps have been taken to mitigate the impact of the spill.

"There was no impact on waterways," he said.

"The EPA has asked us to undertake soil pH testing, and this has been organised.

"We are currently investigating how the spill happened and will take whatever measures necessary to make sure this can't happen again."

Grafton Fire and Rescue NSW station officer Col Drayton said the ammonia levels had dispersed to a safe level overnight, and the site was handed back over to council, the Environmental Protection Authority and SafeWork NSW.