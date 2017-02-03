Investigation into illegal drug supply continues

MAIN: A man is handcuffed as he is arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal gun supply.

POLICE will explore whether guns seized this week are linked to several reported firearm thefts in the Clarence Valley as part of their ongoing investigation into the illegal supply of weapons.

The information comes after the arrests of four men during a series of search warrants executed on Wednesday.

Glenreagh residents Brenton McPherson, 21, and Scott Anderson, 46, and Coffs Harbour brothers Carter and Lawson Ney, 22 and 20, faced Coffs Harbour Bail Court yesterday, each charged with a number of gun related offences.

Police will allege the brothers from Coffs Harbour were also involved in the ongoing and unlawful supply of firearms.

All four men have been bail refused to re-appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on February 14.

Coffs/Clarence acting crime manager, Detective Acting Inspector Matt Zimmer, said the arrests should put the community at ease.

"It's reassuring for the community that not only do we have four men in custody, there are nine firearms that are no longer in the hands of these people."

Of the weapons seized, there were five rifles, three shotguns and one pistol.

Knuckledusters, 132 cannabis plants, an electrical control device, two stolen vehicles and a quad bike were also seized.

A further nine firearms registered to 21-year-old McPherson, who is the lawful holder of a firearms license, were confiscated.

"We will now be making representations as to the fitness of that person to continue to hold a firearms license," Insp Zimmer said.

As part of the investigation, all firearms seized will be subect to ballistics tests, and inquiries will be made

to establish if they have been used in any other criminal offences, or if they were stolen.

In January this year, 12 guns and ammunition were stolen from gun safes at an address in South Grafton.

Between January and June last year 18 firearms were stolen from rural and semi-rural properties across the Clarence Valley.

"If they are stolen we have to determine interviewing suspects and ascertain how they came into possession may lead to further charges," Insp Zimmer said.

"The investigation is ongoing and we are anticipating further arrests."