It's official: Iluka's IGA is the best

ILUKA'S local IGA has been placed first out of 1479 stores nationally with a score of 100% by a mystery shopper who checks compliance in key areas that affect customers.

The report is conducted by an anonymous mystery shopper that checks compliance in a number of areas, from health and safety through to a visual inspection as well as promotional execution, to ensure customers are getting the best value possible.

The mystery shopper checks that products are being kept at the right temperature and are in date and that there are no hazards for customers or team members.

FRONT: Jack Shaw, Matilda Evans and Kacee Haydon (liquor manager) BACK: Karen Collett (Deli Manager), Dorelle Newton (grocery manager), Leanne Roberts (produce manager), Kim Kramer, Deb Pyne (perishables manager), Jo Kempshall, Cole Anderson (store manager)

The report is conducted every six months by GAPbuster and this is the first time the store has been evaluated against every IGA nationally since the new owner, Matthew Ridderhof, took over the retail business late last year.

"To come first out of so many stores is a fantastic result and one I am very proud of,” he said.

"We have high standards for our customers and our team work together every day to ensure the store is safe, well presented and offering the best quality produce.”

contributed

Of course the store's success would not have been possible without the hard work of store manager Cole Anderson, who prides himself and his team on small changes which have created a better customer experience.

"In our shop the customer really does come first,” he said. "Over the past 12 months we have made a number of small but important changes and this winning result goes to show that small changes can make a big difference. I'd really like to thank every single team member at IGA Iluka for this outstanding achievement.”

GAPbuster is the leading worldwide customer service evaluation company and conducts checks every six months.

IGA Iluka plus Liquor is open every day of the year from 6.30am-9pm.

Visit the store at 1 Young Street, Iluka.