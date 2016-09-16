It's time to Kick The Kilos with the Strava app

DON'T forget to put your walking shoes on this weekend and join in The Daily Examiner's Kick The Kilos campaign.

It's a great chance to do your bit for yourself and the Clarence Valley.

We're running the campaign to try to improve the health of the local population and get everyone looking and feeling better as summer approaches.

It's the time of year when we start reaching for our summer clothes, only to find they seem to have mysteriously shrunk while we've been indulging a little too much during winter.

As a region we will be up against 14 other areas in Northern New South Wales and Queensland in a fight to become the fittest.

Joining Kick The Kilos is easy:

Download the Strava app to your smartphone;

Search Kick The Kilos in the clubs section;

Find The Daily Examiner and hit "join".

The competition starts Saturday, so get your friends and family involved and hit the streets. Once you have joined you can then record how far you travel as you walk or run during the next 12 weeks, and it will contribute to The DEX team's total in the competition.

The overall winner will be decided on which region racks up the biggest distance per capita.

So why not join in. What do you have to lose other than some centimetres around your waist?

Here's three great walks right here in the Clarence Valley that can make for an enjoyable day out and help rack up plenty of kilometres on the Strava app:

Illaroo to Wooli walking track

If you've got half a day to trek down a relatively under developed part of the NSW coast line, the Illaroo to Wooli walk is for you.

Starting on the southern end of the Illaroo campground, you will spend the day walking along sandy beaches, across rocky platforms, grasslands and paperbark forests. The walk takes around five hours.If walking the Jacaranda City is a little more your speed, try the Grafton Heritage Walk for day of history and beautiful architecture. The walk starts at the Grafton Bridge and heads to historical buildings. Details on the Clarence Tourism website.Take a casual stroll through Maclean hearing stories from its colourful past and present. You can download the walking tracks to your iPod or MP3 from the council website.

