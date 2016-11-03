Jaca Thursday sausage sizzles for the Cooper family

DAD JOB: Former South Grafton Rebel and footballing father Scott Cooper sizzles the snags to raise money for his son Lewis to tour South Africa next Easter with a NSW CHS rugby union team.

BEING A dad means so much to Scott Cooper he could not stay home while the rest of his family and the Grafton Redmen Rugby Union Club were on a Jacaranda Thursday fundraising drive for son Lewis.

Lewis Cooper has been selected in a NSW Combined High School team to tour South Africa next Easter, but needs to raise some money to help pay for the trip.

All this is happening as Scott Cooper is battling a melanoma which has cut off of the feeling in one of his arms.

That said, it was no surprise to see Scott with a pair of tongs in his good hand turning snags at a sausage sizzle in Prince St.

"There's no way he was staying at home,” said wife Janita. "He was the first one up this morning and the first one in the car to come here.

"He's had to sit down for a little while, but he was going at it for a fair while.”

Janita said the fund raising for Lewis while Scott the family helped Scott in his battle with cancer was making life full on at the moment.

"The good thing is we've been getting so much support from the community,” she said.

"The businesses have been fantastic donating stuff for prizes and we've had a few ladies saying they're going to host Bodyshop parties to raise money for us.”

Grafton charitable group The Helping Hands have organised a fundraising trivia night for Scott Cooper at the Grafton District Services Club on November 19.

The money raised will help the Cooper family cope with the travel costs and other expenses they will need to get Scott the medical attention he needs.