26°
Community

Jacaranda brings Geoff's garden to life

Clair Morton
| 1st Nov 2016 4:39 AM
BEAUTIFUL BLOOMS: Grafton gardener Geoff Hiatt admires the flowers of a golden shrimp plant in his garden.
BEAUTIFUL BLOOMS: Grafton gardener Geoff Hiatt admires the flowers of a golden shrimp plant in his garden. Clair Morton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE'S a story behind every plant in Geoff Hiatt's Grafton garden.

That's because when he moved into the riverfront home half a decade ago, two well-established Jacaranda trees and a well-kept lawn were the only features at the front of the house.

Now, with towering Davidson plums from Dorrigo, greens of all shades and pops of colour from golden shrimp plants, delphiniums and Brazilian plume flowers that fill the space with life and character, it's hard to believe.

In other corners of the property; parsley, silver-beet and more traditional roses.

But it's Mr Hiatt's inconspicuous Eucharist Lily that has one of the better tales behind it.

"A patient gave me the bulbs of that 30-40 years ago and said they were precious," he said.

"One of the people visiting (this year) said, 'my father gave you some bulbs, have you still got them?' And I said 'I certainly have, just over here'."

This is the second year the keen gardener has opened his passion up to the public as part of the Jacaranda Festival's Open Gardens Competition, which has involved plant enthusiasts from South Grafton to Waterview Heights.

 

"I was invited last year to open it and didn't take much talking into it," he said.

"It shows off your work I guess. I don't count them but there were a lot of people through on (the weekend); probably 100 people each day."

Mr Hiatt said every four in five people that came through seemed to be from out of town.

"You talk to them about where they come from, and a lot of them are from Brisbane and the Gold Coast and some as far south as Kiama," he said.

Mr Hiatt added it was a lovely change sitting down in the garden and appreciating it.

"I'm usually working in it," he laughed.

"(The thing I love about gardening is) you can put your personality or your own self into it. A lot of people wouldn't like this type of garden, but I like it, and a lot of people who come through do too.

Mr Hiatt's garden, at 18 McHugh St, Grafton, is open to the public from 9am-5pm every day during the Jacaranda Festival.

For more information and a full list of gardens involved in the Jacaranda Festival Open Gardens, go to www .jacarandafestival.org.au.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  jacaranda2016

FREE: Take a look at our brand new magazine Clarence+

FREE: Take a look at our brand new magazine Clarence+

THE free magazine Clarence+ is out now and available throughout the Clarence Valley at local cafes, selected businesses and The Daily Examiner.

Rural tradies among biggest meth users

New research suggests young tradies in regional towns are among Australia's biggest ice abusers.

Ice use soars in rural towns, especially among young tradespeople

Key dates: 82nd Jacaranda Festival

2016 Junior Jacaranda Princess candidates (back row from left) Chloe Hallam, Lucy Hackett, Annelise. (middle row from left) Kate Smith, Ariana Smajster and Faith Sullivan. (Front row) Maeve Dougherty.

Complete guide to this year's Jacaranda Festival

Relative hattricks and bags of wickets claim Toast honours

ON THE RIGHT LINE: Coutts Crossing pace option Hayden Woods raised the ball at McIntosh Park after taking a five-for including a well-earned hattrick.

Young gun's hattrick in Coutts derby earns Toast Cricketer award.

Local Partners

FREE: Take a look at our brand new magazine Clarence+

THE free magazine Clarence+ is out now and available throughout the Clarence Valley at local cafes, selected businesses and The Daily Examiner.

Valley digs deep to help former Rebels hardman

Janita and Scott Cooper.

Well known rugby league identity's fight with cancer.

Annie to bring double the fun

Paul Oehlmann (Oliver Warbucks), Tracie-marie Seipel (Grace Farrell), Margaret Ramsey (Miss Hannigan) and Piper Ramsey (Annie) ham it up before they take to the stage for the Clarence Coast Theatrical Society's performance of Annie over the next two weeks.

It's double the fun for these kids performing in Annie

Double Shot of a Jaca tradition

YOUR SHOT: Just like the good ol' days Double Shot will bring the Jacaranda Hotel car park to life this Jacaranda Thursday, November 3.

Dancing in streets at the Jacaranda Hotel for Jaca's big day

Clarence Valley grudge match shaping up to be a cracker

DANGER MAN: Former Australian under-19 speedster Brad Chard is one CRCA bowler the Lower River batsmen will treat with caution.

Representative cricket comes to Ulmarra this Sunday.

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

TIPPI Hedren has opened up about her harassment at the hands of director Alfred Hitchcock.

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

Disgraced actor Mark Salling has been accused of raping a woman

Lisa Curry engaged to Elvis impersonator

Lisa Curry and Elvis impersonator Mark Andrew Tabone in Sydney

"He is so sweet", Lisa reveals her fiance.

Barnaby Joyce in celebrity feud, again

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce has clashed with Morrissey.

Deputy PM clashes with The Smiths frontman in live export saga

ABC trying to set record straight on Catalyst's future

ABC's Catalyst program is under review, says the ABC

Six string sounds fill the Jacaranda streets

Mick Carr is one of many buskers taking part as part of the Jacaranda Busking playing outside Toast Espresso.

Buskers add life to Grafton streets

One For Investors and Empty Nesters

22 Heron court, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $335,000

Set in a quiet cul-de-sac just a short walk from the local shopping and medical centres, this immaculately presented lowset duplex is one that is sure to tick all...

CENTRAL ESTATE LIVING IN YOUR 2016 BUILT HOME

1 O'Malley Close, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 FASTRAK

Would you like the benefit of owning an 2016 built home without the stress of building? To be able to move in and be settled before Christmas? 1 Omalley Close...

This one should sell itself...

33 Nairn Terrace, Junction Hill 2460

House 5 2 6 FASTRAK

NAIRN TERRACE is not a location like others. Its a streetscape of beautifully manicured lawns, quality low set brick homes, large allotments and for a select group...

MAGNIFICENTLY HUGE HOME, LOVELY VIEWS ... AND A PROPER YARD

19 Daniels Close, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 2 Fastrak

THERE have been no compromises on quality and size in this stunning low set home which boasts large rooms, multiple living spaces and an enviable outdoor...

Few and Far Between

14 Telopea Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $360,000

Enjoying a 670m2 block and a location that not only has you within 5 minutes walk from the local shopping and medical centres, but also taking in a reserve outlook...

YOUR ACRES ARE AWAITING!

8 Zietsch Close, Warragai Creek 2460

Residential Land Don't look a gift horse in the mouth They say'. When sellers ... $200,000-$300...

Don't look a gift horse in the mouth They say'. When sellers say Let's go to Auction' you know that they are committed to a sale and there is nothing as enticing...

YOUR ACRES ARE AWAITING!

8 Zietsch Close, Warragai Creek 2460

Rural 0 0 6 $200000-$300000

Don't look a gift horse in the mouth They say'. When sellers say Let's go to Auction' you know that they are committed to a sale and there is nothing as enticing...

WELCOME TO WATERVIEW

29 Swan Hill Drive, Waterview 2460

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Swan Hill drive set in a street with amazing landscaped gardens surrounded by green grass hills and valleys. Enjoy having only one neighbour in the perfect out of...

CONTEMPORARY COTTAGE ON ALICE

116 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 FASTRAK

A gorgeous, modern, country styled cottage - packed with charm. The beautiful landscaped gardens add enormously to the aurora of this property, planted right next...

Commando&#39;

4 Strauss Place, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 4 $385,000

Commanding in position, commanding views of the valleys and river, commanding facade and solid brick construction, commanding floor space with over 350m2 inclusive...

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!