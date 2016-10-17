Jacaranda candidates put on a model show

RIGHT: Junior Jacaranda candidate Ariana Smajstr gets into beach mode modelling at the Jacaranda Fashion parade.

IT WAS a Jacaranda fashion parade with a difference, as the new model cars were placed with a different set of models on Friday night.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Jacaranda Fashion parade filled the showroom of Grafton Motor Group in a change of venue for the annual event, which not only shows off the latest in local fashion houses, but also shows off the junior and senior Jacaranda candidates to the wider community.

The 100-strong crowd was greeted with a free champagne and canapes on arrival, and sat either side of a special purple runway for the candidates, and a few extra guest models.

Fashions ranged between summerwear, casualwear and formalwear on the night.