28°
News

Jacaranda candidates put on a model show

17th Oct 2016 6:09 PM
RIGHT: Junior Jacaranda candidate Ariana Smajstr gets into beach mode modelling at the Jacaranda Fashion parade.
RIGHT: Junior Jacaranda candidate Ariana Smajstr gets into beach mode modelling at the Jacaranda Fashion parade. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS a Jacaranda fashion parade with a difference, as the new model cars were placed with a different set of models on Friday night.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Jacaranda Fashion parade filled the showroom of Grafton Motor Group in a change of venue for the annual event, which not only shows off the latest in local fashion houses, but also shows off the junior and senior Jacaranda candidates to the wider community.

The 100-strong crowd was greeted with a free champagne and canapes on arrival, and sat either side of a special purple runway for the candidates, and a few extra guest models.

Fashions ranged between summerwear, casualwear and formalwear on the night.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Young boys approached by man in South Grafton

Young boys approached by man in South Grafton

POLICE are investigating after two boys were approached in South Grafton.

OUR SAY: Trump a racist, sexist clown not fit to lead

No Caption

How did people not realise from the start Trump is the bad guy?

Goldings celebrate 60 years together

Ollie and John Golding, who just celebrated 60 years together.

One local couple celebrate their 60th anniversary

Jacaranda candidates put on a model show

RIGHT: Junior Jacaranda candidate Ariana Smajstr gets into beach mode modelling at the Jacaranda Fashion parade.

The Jacaranda Fashion Parade was a night for new models

Local Partners

Muster High Tea shows off beautiful gardens

PEOPLE were lined up and ready to sit down for the Clarence Valley Country Muster High Tea when Wendy Gordon opened her gates on Saturday morning.

VIDEO: Festival brings community together with good vibes

Local band Nocturnal Tapes Harry Suttor and Lachlan Mulligan are at the Surfing The Coldstream Festival at Flinders Park Yamba Saturday, 15th October, 2016.

Surfing the Coldstream brings in a huge crowd

Footy clubs unite to tackle youth suicide

TREK: South Grafton Rebels vice-president John Matthews and Grafton Ghost president Joe Kinnane get together to promote an upcoming function for travelling walkers raising awareness for mental health issues.

Awareness walk to make special stop in Grafton

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Phil Collins can't stand Paul McCartney 14 years later

Phil Collins can't stand Paul McCartney 14 years later

Phil admitted he has "never forgot" the way he was treated by Sir Paul at Buckingham Palace.

Lady Gaga: Being a woman "ain't easy"

Lady Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy". The 30-year-old pop star thinks all women share many of the same life struggles and has admitted the situation is pulling her "apart". She reflected: "Many women, no matter their race, colour, religion, go through the same issues with men, bodies, minds. A lot of women shut down, as they don't feel heard. It ain't easy. I know it is pulling me apa

LADY Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy".

Simon Cowell's gay sex joke backfires on TV

Simon Cowell

X Factor judge's quick quip draws gasps from audience

Lacuna Coil claim the stage in Aus tour

Lacuna Coil, Orpheus Omega, and Flynn Effect hit the stage at Max Watts in Brisbane under Destroy All LInes touring.

Lacuna Coil's first headline tour a super success

Woodford Folk Festival program launched

The fairies make their way through the Woodford Folk Festival.

Woodford Folk Festival's 31st program has been launched.

The Block's kitchen week delivers two perfect scores

Will and Karlie in their winning room.

WILL and Karlie tie with Dan and Carleen for weekly prize.

What's on the small screen this week

Kim in a scene from The Block.

THE Block's five-star kitchens are revealed and X Factor heats up.

As Big As a House!

67 Breimba Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 4 3 $ 315,000

and#8203;What do you get when you couple size and location with a great price tag? A property that is bound to appeal to the market and sell very...

Riverbank Retreat

1064 South Arm Road, Woodford Island 2463

House 2 1 4 $350,000

When people stay at the same home for 25 years it stands to reason that it must be a pretty special place to live. The need to downsize and move closer to family...

It&#39;s A No-Brainer!

17 Bayview Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $535,000

Well presented and very well planned, this quality brick and tile home is an absolute no-brainer when it comes to buying opportunities in the current market. With...

The Place To Be This Summer!

32/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $629,000

Perfect as a holiday home, perfect as your permanent home and an all round great investment opportunity, this beachfront apartment is one that you simply can't...

RURAL ENTRY WITH A GREAT RETURN

2166 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

Rural 3 2 4 $249000

Let's get down to business Here we have low rates (approx. $800pa) and long term quality tenants paying $310pw (lease expires April, 2017) pretty attractive for...

RURAL ENTRY WITH A GREAT RETURN

2166 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

House 3 2 4 $249,000

Let's get down to business Here we have low rates (approx. $800pa) and long term quality tenants paying $310pw (lease expires April, 2017) pretty attractive for...

Exceptional Valued Rural Residential Land near the Beach

Lot 22 Brolga Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land At Brolga Drive it's a relaxed rural family environment where peace and ... $145,000

At Brolga Drive it's a relaxed rural family environment where peace and quiet reigns supreme. The considered estate layout ensures excellent building site for you...

OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE VALUE

2208 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

Rural 2 0 3 $230000

This unique and diverse 347 acre property is located 20 minutes from Grafton and offers so much more than initially meets the eye. The country is primarily...

HIGH AND DRY

275 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $260,000

This home occupies its flood free position on a large residential block. Currently occupied by what an investor would call the "Perfect Tenant" paying $300.00 per...

QUIET, ELEVATED AND MODERN

2 STRINGYBARK COURT, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Enjoying an elevated position nestled away in this peaceful cul de sac, 2 Stringybark Court offers not only one of the best positions available but what could be...

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest