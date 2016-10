A large crowd gathered under the Jacaranda and the carnival lights to watch the Jacaranda Queen crowning ceremony

It was a fabulous night of tradition under the Jacarandas in Market Square on Saturday night as Sharni Wren was crowned the Queen of the Jacarandas for 2016.

Check out the massive set of galleries taken by Daily Examiner chief photographer Adam Hourigan here.

