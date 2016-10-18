27°
GALLERY: Jaca Dirt Drags heat up Gnudwoc Park

Matthew Elkerton | 18th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Grafton's Jozee Adamson (right) streaks away from fellow female class competitor Dale Austin during the annual Jacaranda Drags at the Gnudwoc Park Raceway.
Grafton's Jozee Adamson (right) streaks away from fellow female class competitor Dale Austin during the annual Jacaranda Drags at the Gnudwoc Park Raceway. Matthew Elkerton

MOTORSPORT: A dry Gnudwoc Park drag track may have contributed to a lack of records falling during this year's annual South Grafton Ex-Services Motorcycle Club's Jacaranda Drags event but it did not stop the fans from having a good time in the sun.

Competition on the track was fierce as racers battled to get their times below the elusive eight-second barrier with track record holder Pimpana's Dean King the only racer to do so.

But even the "Speed King" was not able to break his own track record set last year with the dry 1/8 mile track not offering enough traction for speed.

"You have to put it down to the fact that we were unable to retain the moisture in the track this year," club race secretary Narelle Rankin said. "As the surface was drier it was a lot looser, so the bikes were unable to get that acceleration on it."

The lack of records falling did not stop the competition from heating up on the track with King and Kempsey's Jarryd Oram locked in battles for first and second across the day's action.

 

Oram clinched finals victory in the 4-Stroke Open class while King reversed the result when the two met again in the Unlimited final.

The other heated battle of the day was brother-sister duo Joel and Jozee Adamson in the 250cc class who fired up next to each other in the early timed runs.

Jozee carried the fastest qualifying time into the finals while Joel was one rung below her which set the pair up to meet in a fiery final clash on the strip.

Despite her ascendancy throughout the afternoon, younger brother Joel proved his tenacity when he stole the class victory by 1/100 seconds.

It was not all bad news for the local drag queen who broke a 14-year-old female class record by more than two seconds setting the new bar at 8.56 seconds.

Kempey competitor Malcolm Waters is focussed as he takes on the Gnudwoc Park drag track during the annual Jacaranda Drags at the Gnudwoc Park Raceway.
Kempey competitor Malcolm Waters is focussed as he takes on the Gnudwoc Park drag track during the annual Jacaranda Drags at the Gnudwoc Park Raceway. Matthew Elkerton

JACARANDA DIRT DRAGS RESULTS

JUNIORS

50cc 7-U9 Years Div 2

1st Jack Bullen (Raleigh)

Fastest Time 11.47sec (new record) - 22 Jack Bullen

65cc 7-U10 Years

1st Thomas Bullen (Raleigh); 2nd Zachary Hallett (Brushgrove)

Fastest Time 10.86 sec - 30 Lincoln Von Mengersen (Kempsey)

65cc 10-U13 Years

1st Andrew Jordan (Kempsey); 2nd Jayden Rhodes (Clarenza)

Fastest Time 11.28 sec - 108 Andrew Jordan (Kemspey)

85cc 2 St/150cc 4 St 9-U12 Years

1st Andrew Jordan (Kempsey); 2nd Thomas Bullen (Raleigh)

Fastest Time 10.06 sec - 108 Andrew Jordan (Kempsey)

85cc 2 St/150cc 4 St 11-U16 Years

1st Jarred Loveday (Crescent Head); 2nd Jackson Doy (Waterview Heights)

Fastest Time 9.77 sec - 157 Jackson Doy (Waterview Heights)

Junior 100cc to 150cc 2 St 13-U16 Years

1st Jake Davison (Kempsey); 2nd Bailey Spencer (Moonee Beach)

Fastest Time 8.92 sec - 26 Jake Davison (Kempsey)

Junior 200cc to 250cc 4 St 13-U16 Years

1st Jake Davison (Kempsey); 2nd Cooper Spencer (Moonee Beach)

Fastest Time 8.70 sec - 26 Jake Davison (Kempsey)

Fastest Junior Rider

Jake Davison (Kempsey) - 200cc to 250cc 4 St 13-U16 Years - 8.70 sec

SENIORS

Senior 200cc to 250cc 4 St

1st Joel Adamson (Nymboida); 2nd Jozee Adamson (Grafton)

Fastest Time 8.85 sec - 27 Jozee Adamson (Grafton)

250cc 2 Stroke

1st Jake Crisp (Kempsey); 2nd Tom Gentle (Mullaway)

Fastest Time 8.74 sec - 91 Jake Crisp (Kempsey)

500cc

1st Jarryd Oram (Frederickton); 2nd Joseph King (Kempsey)

Fastest Time 8.20 sec - 18 Jarryd Oram (Frederickton)

4 Stroke Open

1st Jarryd Oram (Frederickton); 2nd Dean King (Pimpana Qld)

Fastest Time 7.87 sec - 23D Dean King (Pimpana Qld)

Post Classic (Pre 1/1/90)

1st Danny Jones (South Grafton)

Fastest Time 8.72 sec - 3 Danny Jones (South Grafton)

Female

1st Jozee Adamson (Grafton); 2nd Dale Austin (Lake Innes)

Fastest Time 8.56 sec (new record) - 27 Jozee Adamson (Grafton)

Quad Open

1st Craig Watson (Taree); 2nd John Green (Swan Creek)

Fastest Time 9.58 sec - D44 Craig Watson (Taree)

Unlimited (Sullo Shield)

1st Dean King (Pimpana Qld); 2nd Jarryd Oram (Frederickton)

Fastest Time 8.10 sec - 18 Jarryd Oram (Frederickton)

FASTEST TIMES

Fastest Dirt Bike

18 Jarryd Oram (Frederickton) - KTM 450F, Unlimited (Sullo Shield) - 8.10 sec

Fastest Female Rider

62 Amy Wedd (Pimpana Qld) - CR 450F, 500cc Class - 8.49 sec

Fastest Rider On Day

23D Dean King (Pimpana Qld) - KTM 1190, 4 Stroke Open Class - 7.87 sec

Topics:  dirt bikes dirt drags gnudwoc park jaca dirt drags jacaranda2016 motocross motorcycling south grafton ex-services motorcycle club

