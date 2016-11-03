Jacaranda entertainment kicks into high gear

Today Jacaranda Thursday/tonight
- Ben Francis Band, 2-6pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Double Shot, 2-6pm, Jacaranda Hotel carpark.
- Tangle, 2-6pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Tonight's The Night Rod Stewart Show, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Neil Anderson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Bower & Jagger, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Scott Day-Vee Duo, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Phat Tracta, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Ally & Sam, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Annie the Musical, 7pm, Maclean Civic Centre.
- Just Friends, 8pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Rumble Jungle, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- 2 Way Street, Yamba Golf Club.
- Hekyl & Jive, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- Kasey Chambers, Grafton District Services Club.
- Jacarok featuring 10 bands, 5pm-midnight - Clocks & Dice, Deadweight Express, Violent Sun, Beast Machine, Last Day Here, The Outcome, Synapse, Repton County Killers, Kapital Punishment, Verse 17 + Cormack Grant, CRJC Grafton Racecourse.
- Dave James Karaoke, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Annie the Musical, 7pm, Maclean Civic Centre.
- Ford Brothers, 8pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Hekyl & Jive, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Mick Daley & The Wayshegoes, Eastern Brown, Coalby Day, Dave Irving, 6.30pm, Eatonsville Hall.
- Sparra & The Catfish, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Three Randy Poets, 8pm, Lawrence Hall.
- Anytime James, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Bourbon & Ink, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Salt Tree, 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Annie the Musical, 2pm, Maclean Civic Centre.
- Little Fish, 2.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Folk Music Session, 2pm, Good Intent Hotel, South Grafton.
Coming soon
- November 9: Martyn Wyndham-Read, Good Intent Hotel, South Grafton.
- November 11: Sara Storer, Maclean Bowling Club.
- November 10-13: Annie the Musical, Maclean Civic Centre and Yamba Bowling Club.
- November 13: Streeton Trio, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.
- November 18: Allensworth, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- November 18: Sydney Hotshots, Maclean Bowling Club.
- November 18: Kevin Borich, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- November 20: Kallidad, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- November 20: Stand up Comedy with Bob Walker, Aaron Pratt, Mick Neven, 3pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- December 3: Jimmy Barnes, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- December 3: Brooke McClymont + Adam Eckersley, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.