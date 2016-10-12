23°
What a feeling: Showroom brings fashion parade to life

Lesley Apps
| 12th Oct 2016 10:00 AM Updated: 2:16 PM
Reigning Junior Jacaranda Queen Laura Wall gets into the spirit of this year's fashion parade which will be held in the showroom at Grafton Toyota in South Grafton.
THESE days fashion shows can be held just about anywhere. Shipping terminals, disused railway stations, even supermarkets as Chanel has explored the concept during its Paris shows.

So fashionistas shouldn't bat at eye at this year's venue for the annual Jacaranda fashion parade fundraiser - a car showroom.

The choice of venues makes even more sense when you know the business is one of the festival's major sponsors - Grafton Toyota.

The well known South Grafton business will be rolling out the shiny new vehicles to make way for a catwalk carpet and spectator seating this Friday night.

There will be close to 100 outfits on show, modelled by the this year's senior and junior candidates as well as the reigning Jacaranda party.

Junior candidate director Karen Hackett said holding a fashion parade at motor dealer's was a first for the traditional annual fundraiser.

"We did ask the mechanics if they wanted to be models but they politely declined," Mrs Hackett said. "But we have three of the juniors' dads lined up."

She said Grafton Toyota were keen to be involved in some capacity "so we jumped at the chance to have the parade there."

And while the location may be different from previous parades, the atmosphere certainly won't be with bubbles and canapés circulating as well as a DJ providing the lighting and a funky soundtrack.

Tickets are $15 each and pre-purchase only. They can be bought online from the Jacaranda Festival website, through queen candidates or director Leanne Smith 0422 351 175.

