Jacaranda Festival: What's on this weekend

JUNIOR JACARANDA REUNION

WHEN: Friday, 28th October

WHERE: Criterion Theatre, Oliver St, Grafton

DETAILS: Featuring the Jaca Girls documentary world premiere, celebrate the 20th year of the Junior Jacaranda Quest with a reunion night, starting 7pm. Entry $10 via website or $15 at the door.

2016 Junior Jacaranda Princess candidates (back row from left) Chloe Hallam, Lucy Hackett, Annelise. (middle row from left) Kate Smith, Ariana Smajster and Faith Sullivan. (Front row) Maeve Dougherty. Debrah Novak

<< CHECK OUT THE FULL LIST OF JACARANDA FESTIVAL EVENTS HERE >>

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNTRY MUSTER

WHEN: Monday 24th to Sunday 30th October

WHERE: 11 Coulters Lane, Ulmarra

DETAILS: Held in the tiny close knit farming community of Ulmarra, on the banks of the mighty Clarence River, experience the great music and atmosphere the Clarence Valley Country Muster has to offer.

Adam Harvey is the headline act at the 2016 Clarence Valley Country Muster. Contributed

GRAFTON STREET ORIENTEERING

WHEN: Friday 28th October

WHERE: Memorial Park, Prince St, Grafton

DETAILS: In this fun, family friendly orienteering event you have 45 minutes to find as many checkpoints as you can. All ages and abilities welcome. Start times between 5pm to 5.45pm. Cost is $2 and covers map and insurance. For more details contact Julie on 0422 871 278 or like the Grafton Street Orienteering Facebook page.

Grafton Street-O coordinator Gavin Rayward explains the rules and concepts of street orienteering to participants at Memorial Park on 6th November, 2015.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

SOUVENIRS AND INFORMATION SHOP

WHEN: Friday 28th October to Sunday 6th November

WHERE: Grafton Shoppingworld

DETAILS: Visit the Jacaranda Souvenir and Information store to browse the range of official souvenirs for the oldest floral festival in Australia.

Helen Templeton and Teddy Barnier look after the JAcaranda Souvenir and Information Shop at Grafton Shoppingworld. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

CHILDREN'S MORNING

WHEN: Saturday 29th October

WHERE: Market Square, Grafton

The Jacaranda Children's Party will be a fun start to the annual festival for children like Aria Barnes. Jojo Newby

DETAILS: The Bendigo Bank Children's Morning is a fun filled event for the kids. This year there are some exciting changes. It will be held on the morning of the Westlawn Finance Queen Crowning Ceremony and will include the Parade of Youth, Beautiful Baby Competition and Children's Party. There will also be hand made markets, food and drink stalls, souvenirs, information and entertainment on the day. For further inquiries please phone Helen Templeton on 0448 423 989.

OPEN GARDENS

WHEN: Saturday 29th October to Sunday 6th November

WHERE: Various locations in the Clarence Valley

DETAILS: Browse residential and commercial gardens daily between 9am and 5pm. View all Bunnings Warehouse Open Gardens locations here.

Jacaranda Open Garden at Junction Hill. Sharon Cannon

JACA FAIR

WHEN: Saturday 29th October

WHERE: Washpool Rd, Clarenza

DETAILS: The St Andrews Christian School Jaca Fair from 10am to 2pm includes a giant auction starting at 12 noon, market stalls, laser skirmish, bubble football, jumping castle, face painting, merry-go-round, BBQ lunch, Devonshire teas, live music, children's activities, displays, school tours and much more. For more information please phone 6644 0254 or 0411 795 792 and ask for Debbie.

St. Andrew's Christian College student enjoying the school Jacaranda Fair.

QUEEN CROWNING

WHEN: Saturday 29th October

WHERE: Market Square, Grafton

DETAILS: The ceremony marks the opening of the Jacaranda Festival, where the 2016 Jacaranda Queen is crowned at a magical evening under the canopy of jacarandas. A light supper is held at the GDSC afterwards. For more details contact the Jacaranda Festival Office on 6642 3959.

2016 Jacaranda candidates Sharni Wren, Heidi Madsen and Shannon Carter in front of the lit up Jacaranda Crown that was placed on top of the clocktower in preparation for the festival. Adam Hourigan

DRAGON BOAT RACES

WHEN: Saturday/Sunday, 29th/30th October

WHERE: Clarence River at Memorial Park, Grafton

DETAILS: These races are the Grafton Dragon Boat Club's annual regatta, and features competitive crews from NSW and Queensland. With numerous community teams competing from the Clarence Valley, the regatta is in its 11th year and one of the largest regional regattas in NSW. Free for spectators, participants cost $20 per adult and $10 per junior. Contact the club on 0401 634 414 for further information.

EMBROIDERY GROUPS EXHIBITION

WHEN: Saturday 29th October to Saturday 5th November

WHERE: South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club, Wharf St

DETAILS: The Jacaranda Embroidery Group presents its biennial exhibition with the theme "encircled with Embroidery". All raffle items made by group members. Entry $4. For more info contact Leanne on 6642 or Ida on 6643 5528. 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 4pm Saturday.

Coffs women (from left) Gillian Simpson, Robyne Bunter and Margaret Tozer were looking at the Jacaranda Embroidery Exhibition at the South Grafton District Exservicemen's Club on Saturday. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner Debrah Novak

COLLECTORS AND BOTTLE CLUB SHOW

WHEN: Saturday 29th October

WHERE: The Barn, Grafton Showgrounds

DETAILS: The Clarence Valley Collectors and Bottle Club Show displays a large unique range of bottles and collectables. Buy, swap and sell sections available. Enjoy lunch at the Grafton Lions Club BBQ and view the displays from 8am to 3pm. For more information contact John on 6642 3497. Adults $4, students/concession $3.

<< Check out all the latest 2016 Jacaranda Festival news in one convenient location right here >>

SCHAEFFER HOUSE OPEN DAYS

WHEN: Saturday 29th October to Sunday 6th November

WHERE: 190 Fitzroy St, Grafton

DETAILS: Schaeffer House consists of volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain, develop and promote the museum's collections. Take a tour to see the wonderful furniture and great variety of the vast collection. Entry $5 adults, $1 children.

Home of the Clarence River Historical Society, Schaeffer House Museum in Fitzroy St, Grafton.

WOODWORKERS EXHIBITION

WHEN: Saturday 29th October to Sunday 6th November

WHERE: South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

DETAILS: The Northern Rivers Woodworkers Exhibition is Australia's largest single club woodcraft exhibition and includes an extraordinary variety of skillfully crafted items of wood, demonstrations and a history of the timber industry in the Clarence. Many exhibitions are also for sale. 9am to 5pm daily. Cost $2 per person. For more information contact Colin on 0428 421 473.

People check out the jacaranda woodwork exhibition yesterday.

ART CLUB EXHIBITION

WHEN: Saturday 29th October to Saturday 5th November

WHERE: Grafton Community Centre, Duke St, Grafton

DETAILS: The Jacaranda Art Club's 48th Jacaranda Exhibition showcases a fine collection of art by local artists including the Bendigo Bank Open Art Prize and Jacaranda Open Portrait Prize. Clarence Valley's youth art is well represented as an important part of the creative arts community. 9am to 5pm daily, admission is $3 with children free.

Grafton Art Club's Shirley Passmore, Gwen Green and Mary McEwan with the Jacaranda Art Exhibition Bendigo Bank Open Winner - Chris Hazell's Reflection and portraiture winner Julie Hutchings' Kokoda Rose. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner JoJo Newby

GRAFTON GEM AND LAPIDARY EXHIBITION

WHEN: Saturday 29th October to Saturday 5th November

WHERE: Grafton Showgrounds, Prince St, Grafton

DETAILS: The Gold Mining in Australia display will delight and show you what you can find as you walk and explore our open space, rivers and creeks. Club members will demonstrate jewellery skills. 9am to 5pm daily. For more information contact Elaine 02 6643 5659. Entry is $2, children free.

SALVATION ARMY VETERAN'S BAND

WHEN: Saturday 29th October

WHERE: Salvation Army, 91 Oliver St, Grafton

DETAILS: The Salvation Army will feature a Brass Band Concert featuring the NSW Salvation Army Veteran's Band. Entry by gold coin donation. Further enquiries contact Major Colin Young on 6643 1650 or 0419 612 446 for 7pm start.

<< Check out all the latest 2016 Jacaranda Festival news in one convenient location right here >>

JACARANDA CHURCH SERVICE

WHEN: Sunday 30th October

WHERE: St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 116 Oliver St, Grafton

DETAILS: The 63rd Annual Jacaranda Church Service welcomes Presbyterian World Missions director Kevin Murry. 9.30am to 10.30am followed by morning tea.

RETROFEST

WHEN: Sunday 30th October

WHERE: Market Square, Grafton

DETAILS: Jacaranda Retrofest is a celebration of everything vintage pre-1960s. Be transported back to a simpler time; beautiful cars, glamorous pin-ups, retro inspired market stalls, yummy baked goods and heaps of family friendly fun. Live entertainment throughout the day from 10.30am to 3pm in the lead up to finding out who will be crowned Miss Retrofest 2016.

2015 RETROFEST: Grafton celebrated in fine RETRO style on Sunday.

AFTERNOON AT THE PROMS

WHEN: Sunday 30th October

WHERE: Saraton Theatre, Prince St, Grafton

DETAILS: Celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Saraton Theatre, the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus led by artistic director and conductor Greg Butcher will take the audience on a journey with music from stage and screen. Tickets are $40 per adult, $35 per concession and $20 per child.To book contact the Saraton Theatre on 6642 1633. From 2pm to 4.30pm.

Conductor and composer Greg Butcher gets ready for the An Afternoon at The Proms' concert to be held with the newly formed Clarnece Valley Orchestra at the Saraton Theatre to open the Jacaranda Festival. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

ORGAN RECITAL

WHEN: Sunday 30th October

WHERE: Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton

DETAILS: Christ Church Cathedral organist Robert Eather will present a varied selection of pipe organ music for the 72nd Jacaranda Organ Recital. A wonderful opportunity to hear this magnificent instrument, followed by Devonshire tea. Cost $5, time 3pm to 4pm. For more information contact Richard on 6642 2844.

<< CHECK OUT THE FULL LIST OF JACARANDA FESTIVAL EVENTS HERE >>