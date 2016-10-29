Jacaranda kicks off for the kids

THE Jacaranda Festival week officially started as hundreds of school children from the area marched down Prince Street with colourful banners.

The theme for the banner competition this year was "Market Square, our square" and there were maypoles, Ferris wheels and even a queen with movable arms designed to impress the judges.

Following on, the beautiful baby competition with many bundles of joys dressed to the nines with smiles at the ready to impress the judges.

The competition was followed by the Children's Party where themes such as Best Blossom, most resourceful and best pair were contested. The Jacaranda Flowergirl, Page Boy, and Party Prince and Princess were decided and added to the official party for this evening's Jacaranda Queen Crowning.

This is the first year the events have been combined into one big morning, and a large crowd gathered under blue skies and Jacaranda leaves for the morning.