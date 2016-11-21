Jacaranda tree comes off second best in car crash

All that remains of a jacaranda tree removed from Pound St by Clarence Valley Council on Monday, 21st November, 2016.

A PROMINENT jacaranda tree was swiftly removed in Grafton today after it was snapped at the base by a car crash.

The tree was the closest in a row of jacarandas lining the northern side of Pound St to the clocktower roundabout. Its removal has, for the time being, created a notable void in the iconic, jacaranda-rich Market Square precinct which plays host to many of the major events of the annual Jacaranda Festival.

Clarence Valley Council works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said the tree snapped at the base after being hit by a car over the weekend.

"We had to send in a crew to clean it up," Mr Anderson said.

"We've barricaded it off to make sure everything's safe and will look at a replacement soon."

Janelle Cooper shared this photo of a fallen jacaranda tree in Pound St on the Grafton Information Exchange Facebook page on Monday, 21st November, 2016. Janelle Cooper

Tree removal has been a subject of conjecture in Grafton recently and nearby resident Les Weiley, who was not aware of the earlier crash, was concerned at the time about the tree's removal.

"We should be trying to increase the number of jacarandas in the area and hopefully council has plans to replant it," Mr Weiley said.

A Clarence Valley Council spokesperson said removed jacarandas in Grafton were usually replaced by other jacarandas.

"We do get rid of quite a few because they get notoriously dangerous as they get older," the spokesperson said.

"We replace all that do come out."

There are no confirmed reports of injury.