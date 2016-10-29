Jacarandas most beautiful babies

Jennifer Laurie holds her baby Unique Laurie-Davis, 4 months after she won the overall champion baby.

EVERY parent thinks their baby is the most beautiful, but this Jacaranda it was Jennifer Laurie's four-month-old Unique Laurie-Davis who won overall champion in the Jacaranda Festival's Beautiful Baby competition.

"I knew that she was the most beautiful baby," Ms Laurie said.

"I feel really happy and pleased that she's won it... but there are actually a lot of beautiful babies around, but now that my baby has come out the best I feel over the moon."

Ms Laurie has been coming to festival for as long as she can remember and wanted to share her love of Jacaranda with Unique.

"It's a special way for her to come in and get involved," she said.

Melanie Corbettt and Lucyana Corbett are all smiles after winning best dressed in the Beautiful Baby competition. Adam Hourigan

Melanie Corbett, whose eight-month-old Lucyana was awarded best-dressed baby.

"I'm really happy for her, I know she's beautiful inside and out," Ms Corbett said about Lucyana, who had one of the biggest smiles in the competition.

"They say that she is the happiest baby."

Ms Corbett said she loved the Jacaranda Festival and they enter whatever they can.

"We try and support Jacaranda, I've got another little girl and we come down and have a great day."

WINNING BEAUTIFUL BABIES

Grand Champion: Unique Laurie-Davis

Runner-up: Dominic Wheatley

Best Dressed

Boy: Landen Ford

Girl: Lucyana Corbett

Boys

0-6 months: 1st Angus Irwin, 2nd Eden Summers

7-12 months: 1st Dominic Wheatley, 2nd Oliver Dell

13-18 months: 1st Zander Waugh, 2nd Elhi Laurie

19-24 months: 1st Liam Templeton 2nd Kaeleb Oliver Lowe

Girls

0-6 months: 1st Unique Laurie-Davis, 2nd Phoebe Lea Senz

7-12 months: 1st Lucyana Corbett, 2nd Xanthe Jackson

13-18 months: 1st Navaiah Turner, 2nd Kalahni Bettison

19-24 months: 1st Darcy Falcke, 2nd Jordyn Reti