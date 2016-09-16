Jacobson claims Monty Conderman Memorial Pro-Am

SHOT: Newcastle's Troy Cox finished the Monty Conderman Memorial Grafton Pro-Am at -2, behind winner Mitchell Jacobson who shot -5.

GOLF: Queensland's Mitchell Jacobson has claimed bragging rights over travelling partner Brett Rankin, beating the defending champion to claim the Monty Conderman Memorial Grafton Pro-Am title.

Firing a five under 67 to finish one shot ahead of Rankin, as well as Marco Zirov and Yamba Trainee Professional's Louis Brown, Jacobson claimed the $11,000 purse ahead of some tough competition.

"This tournament is what pro-am golf is all about. It brings the community together for one day of the year and showcases what a fine course Grafton is," Jacobson said.

"You really need to make your score on the par-fives's and I managed to do that yesterday.

"It was nice to get one up on my travelling partner Brett Rankin, so hopefully I can make it two over the weekend in Yamba."

Click here to view full results from the $11,000 Monty Conderman Memorial Pro-Am event

Last year was the first time the PGA Pro-Am Series Sunshine Swing was held in Grafton, and the hype within the Grafton golfing community ahead of this year's staging of the pro-am was immense.

The professionals will remain in the Clarence Valley for the next day, with many teeing off at the $22,000 Crowe Horwath Yamba Pro-Am today.