JADA goes to the nation

RELIABLE: Shannon Piddock and Troy Sievers from S&D Welch Transport pick up the 2016 JADA artworks to take back to the depot for loading onto its specialist transport.

ARTWORKS can go from being under the prestigious spotlight of a gallery's wall to the back of a truck in no time at all especially when it has the double duty of promoting a flagship award and the region from whence it came.

The Grafton Regional Gallery's biennial Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award is doing just that as it hits the open road heading to galleries around New South Wales and Queensland over the next two years to showcase its latest collection of fine contemporary Australian drawings.

The 2016 JADA was judged last October by iconic artist and gallery patron Ken Done AM, who chose Melbourne artist Adam Cusack's still life In Plain Sight as the $30,000 winner. Since then the exhibition had attracted hordes of visitors before being carefully packed up to be shared around the regions.

That winning drawing and the gallery's four acquisitions will be away from its home base in Grafton, along with those of the 41 other JADA finalists, while it tours eight venues, the first, Caboolture Regional Art Gallery, receiving its special delivery of artworks this week.

Grafton Regional Gallery director Jude McBean will be in Queensland to open the first of the JADA's touring shows on February 2.

Ms McBean said it was the second time for Caboolture whose morning openings "attract a decent crowd”.

"I'll be giving an outline of the JADA and its history followed by a short floor talk on some of the 2016 finalists. Our people's choice winner Brisbane artist Jane Grealy will also be there to do a workshop.”

Ms McBean said the exhibitions normally ran for six weeks before moving to the next venue and the demand for the JADA was growing.

"This will be our 10th tour, so that's 20 years of JADA touring. It's as popular as ever and still getting booked out by galleries. Three have already booked for the 2018 JADA.

"They want the exhibition because there's high interest in such a contemporary and diverse look at drawing. It's very current and what a lot of younger and established artists are doing right now. It's also an excellent educational tool so schools are high on visitations.”

The JADA tour will continue north to the University of Sunshine Coast at Sippy Downs before moving around to regional galleries at Bundaberg, Gympie, Coffs Harbour, the Redland and Warwick Art Galleries and the New England Regional Art Museum in Armidale.

It returns to Grafton in August 2018, when the gallery will be in the process of sorting out entries for the next JADA.

"It's a lovely art cycle. We've been using South Grafton's Welch's Transport for the whole 10 tours so have transporting the JADA down pat. They are really competitive and really care about the artworks.”

The JADA has travelled around in its two decades, from Rockhampton to Burnie in Tasmania.

JADA TOUR SNAPSHOT

Each JADA tour visits seven to nine venues over a two-year period mainly on the eastern seaboard of Australia. The furthest south it has travelled is Burnie in Tasmania and the furthest north is Rockhampton.

The JADA has been safely travelled around Australia by S & D Welch Removalists of South Grafton. Since 1998 Welch's have developed a specialisation in transporting fine art. Every two years they compete against specialist art transport companies to tour the JADA. As well as transporting the JADA Welch's pick up from and return many of the drawings to the artists.