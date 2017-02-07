Jail term over stabbing with scissors

A SOUTH Grafton man will be released from jail in April, six months after he stabbed his mother's partner with a pair of scissors.

Rick Flanders, 33, appeared via audio-visual link in Grafton Local Court on Monday, pleading guilty to a domestic violence charge of reckless wounding.

Police facts indicated the accused was living with his mother and her partner at the time of the incident on October 17.

About 1pm the victim arrived home to get some things to take to a pawn shop, and was met at the house by Flanders.

An argument started between the pair, and Flanders picked up a pair of scissors from a coffee table, and forced them at the victim in a stabbing motion. When the victim put up his hand defensively he was struck, causing a wound about 3cm wide.

Police later found Flanders at another South Grafton address, where he allegedly said "yeah, I stabbed the c***".

In court on Monday, Flanders' defence solicitor argued for his release, saying the three months he had already spent in custody since his arrest was enough.

He told the court his client was "very remorseful" and realised the consequences of his actions.

But Magistrate Robyn Denes thought the crime was befitting of a longer jail term.

"Domestic violence doesn't just mean partners, it means parents and siblings," she said.

She also noted he initially pled not guilty to the offence.

Flanders was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, with a non-parole period of six months.

He will be eligible for parole on on April 16. An AVO has also been put in place to protect the victim.