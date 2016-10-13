22°
Jail under fire over inmates setting objects alight

Clair Morton
| 13th Oct 2016 11:16 AM
Ambulance officers transporting patients to hospital after a fire at Grafton Jail.
Ambulance officers transporting patients to hospital after a fire at Grafton Jail. Tim Howard

A SPATE of smoke alarm call-outs to the Grafton Correctional Centre in recent months has resulted in two evacuations and one hospitalisation.

In the early hours of Monday morning a maximum security inmate was taken to hospital for treatment of minor burns and smoke inhalation and another 71 inmates were evacuated after a fire started in a cell just after midnight.

Fire and Rescue NSW Grafton captain Garry Reardon said the prison officers managed to extinguish the fire and evacuated all inmates from that section of the jail prior to the service's arrival.

"Upon the arrival of the brigade there was a significant amount of smoke and we conducted atmospheric monitoring to make sure the air was safe to be breathing,” he said.

"The inmate in question suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns and the ambulance assessed him on site and he was going to be taken to hospital. The cell will need to be refurbished but the fire was contained in the cell.”

Residents in the area have observed that there have been an influx of calls in recent months, and that fire crews were called to a similar incident on July 21 earlier this year.

Capt Reardon confirmed smoke alarms at the facility had been triggered by a number of minor fires and that this was the second significant fire in the maximum security section in the space of three months.

"There have been a lot of nuisance calls due to burnt cooking and inmate activity,” he said.

A Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman said smoke alarms had been retrofitted in a number of cells to meet fire safety requirements under the building code when the Grafton Correctional Centre reopened last year.

"CSNSW is working on improving the fire safety systems to limit the number of false alarms that require Fire and Rescue NSW to attend the centre,” she said.

"The safety and wellbeing of CSNSW staff and inmates is paramount and the deliberate lighting of a fire by inmates is treated very seriously.”

It can also be very costly. One false alarm Fire and Rescue NSW attends every 60 days is free, with a charge of $1200 for each subsequent event. From December 1, that amount will go up to $1600 per call-out.

It is believed Grafton and South Grafton fire crews are currently being called out to the facility at least three time a week.

The CSNSW spokeswoman said some inmates ignited flammable items such as paper, toilet paper, linen and clothing to trigger smoke alarms.

"Inmates who deliberately light fires within correctional centres may be charged by NSW Police and CSNSW can also take disciplinary action that can result in sanctions or compensation payments,” she said.

"Inmates may also be placed under risk-intervention protocols, referred to psychological services or put in segregated custody.”

Former Grafton jail governor John Heffernan suggested the ongoing issue may be a symptom of overcrowding.

"Instances like this are occurring around the state right now and they seem to be on the increase,” he said.

"All of this is typical of bored and frustrated inmates in overcrowded (facilities).”

