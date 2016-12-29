Jam-packed NYE set for Pacific Hotel

Scott Day-Vee and his band are back in Yamba to see off 2016 with a bang at the Pacific Hotel.

POPULAR North Coast performer Scott Day-Vee will be heading back to one of his favourite haunts, Yamba's Pacific Hotel for a jam-packed New Year's Eve.

Scott works within a range of performance platforms, including as frontman with a full band, as duo and soloist.

His band The Liquid Search is a high-energy four-piece, based in the Northern Rivers area.

Scott and his friend Tim Schou capitalise on their long-standing duo partnership as they join with Angus Graham (bass) and Jake Dominey (drums) to deliver unique funked up, rocked out versions of pub favourites.

The Liquid Search present a surf-driven set list ranging from the coastal chill of Jack Johnson, the blues and roots of John Butler to the punk edge of Grinspoon.

They also have in their quiver a long list of rock classics from artists like Cold Chisel, Australian Crawl, INXS, Paul Kelly and more modern acts such as Flight Facilities, Milky Chance, Daft Punk and many more.

Scott Day-Vee and The Liquid Search will present an entertaining array of covers, originals and DJ sets for your NYE party at the Pacific Hotel, where singalongs will be the name of the game.