Jeff's vanilla flavour is true blue

Jeff Smith of I-Scream shows off his Australia Day inspired vanilla flavoured Opera House, with lamingtons, Caramello Koalas and a green and gold thickshake.

FOR the past few years, Grafton's resident ice-cream aficionado Jeff Smith has had Australia Day licked.

The owner of Grafton shop I Scream has created chocolate meat pies, green-smartie peas and coconut mash, as well as a green and gold ice-cream to capture the flavour of the day.

This year, on hearing that national gelato chain Gelatissimo is releasing a one-day only Australia Day themed creation, the Daily Examiner challenge to create something to represent the national day.

And while Gelatissimo chose to create a barbecue gelato with a tomato chutney and salted potato chip "dessert”, Jeff's created something much more vanilla.

Entirely vanilla actually.

"We thought about having passionfruit with some meringue, but we thought, well what about the Opera House?” he said.

And so Mr Smith began sculpting the sails of the opera house, its tiles glistening with vanilla ice cream, surrounded by a bed of lamington, Caramello Koala, and washed down with a green and gold milkshake.

And while these might be his inspiration for Australia Day, it is a more modern flavour which has taken over as the most popular flavour for the store.

"The salted caramel has been our best one this year,” he said. "I think people's tastes are evolving. It was unknown ten years ago, but now it's very fashionable.”

From the more than 32,000 cones they sold, the caramel flavour took the top title from the kids favourite rainbow, with vanilla coming in seventh, and the old favourite rum and raisin rounding out the top ten.

I SCREAM'S POPULAR FLAVOURS 2016

Rock Salt Caramel

Rainbow

Milk Chocolate

Whipshake

Peppermint Choc Chip

Bubblegum

Vanilla

Flood Mud

Hokey Pokey

Rum 'n Raisin