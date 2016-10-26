31°
Jet Boat Rescue saves yacht off North Coast

26th Oct 2016 8:04 AM
Ballina Jet Boat Rescue came to the aid of a yacht in distress yesterday afternoon.
Ballina Jet Boat Rescue came to the aid of a yacht in distress yesterday afternoon.

TWO people have had a lucky escape after the yacht they were travelling on got into trouble off the North Coast yesterday.

Ballina Jet Boat Rescue said their crew assisted a yacht in distress 1.5kms off Evans Head yesterday afternoon.

"The 34ft vessel became low on fuel and previous attempts of assistance by rescue craft south of Evans weren't successful," a spokesperson from the Jet Boat Rescue said.

 

"Lucky for the two boaties our crew reached them shortly after 3.30pm today and delivered 60litres of fuel so they could continue their travels to the Gold Coast.

"Top job, especially in navigating the dangerous conditions to assist the yacht crew."

