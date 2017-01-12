34°
News

Jimeoin is back in Yamba just for laughs

Lesley Apps
| 12th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
jimeoin
jimeoin

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AUSTRALIA'S favourite Irish funnyman Jimeoin returns to Yamba on his almost annual North Coast comedy pilgrimage.

This year he brings his international hit show Renonsense Man which promises to be an evening of brilliantly observed, ever-evolving and hilarious stand-up from the internationally acclaimed star of stage and screen.

A keen surfer, fisherman and golfer, Jimeoin's constant touring enables him to check out and experience new outdoor adventures which brings him back to Yamba tonight, his fourth show in the Clarence coastal hamlet.

He said performing in a place like Yamba at this time of year was the best time to do it.

"When they have that extra influx of holiday population there. I'll basically just be driving there, having a surf and then having a laugh with everyone at the show that night," he said on his last trip here.

"It's a good fun way to tour. Touring in the middle of an English winter is definitely not as much fun as being in Yamba in the summer."

Jimeoin is acclaimed as one of the best stand-up comics of this generation - a true comedy master. A prolific writer with an exceptional audience rapport, he is known and loved for his brilliantly funny wit and charming observations on the absurdities of everyday life.

He is well loved and familiar face on Australian television and has made appearances on top-rating international programs.

Jimeoin has toured to great acclaim from New York to New Zealand, Aspen to Amsterdam, the Middle East to the Far East. He has also performed around Europe and the UK and is a regular invitee to the mecca of comedy, Montreal's Just For Laughs Festival, as well as our own Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Catch Jimeoin live at the Yamba Bowling Club tonight.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  jimeoin whatson

Young mums, heavy bubs, less caesareans: Report shows trends

Young mums, heavy bubs, less caesareans: Report shows trends

NEW figures also show that Northern Rivers women are more likely to smoke while pregnant.

PETROL PRICES: Why local prices vary so much

Petrol prices are varying by more than 20 cents a litre at service stations around the Clarence Valley.

Fill up your tank while you still find a low price for petrol.

Mystery behind century-old Maclean photos find

River Street Maclean looking down river. The building to the left of the main building in this picture, which became the Boulevarde Cafe, burnt down 11 years ago next month.

Family turns up box of century-old photos of Clarence Valley life.

Plenty to laugh and sing about this weekend

Ben Francis

Great range of gigs across the Valley

Local Partners

Deb going the distance to support our community

The Lower Clarence Relay For Life is fast approaching with only a matter of months until the community takes part in the fight against cancer on March 18-19

Stories and iPad fun at the library

The Sir Earle Page Library and Education Centre in Grafton will have a dress-up with a firefighters theme on January 19.

Book in to keep the kids entertained

Jimeoin is back in Yamba just for laughs

jimeoin

Irish funny man to get Yamba a ribbing tonight

Plenty to laugh and sing about this weekend

Ben Francis

Great range of gigs across the Valley

5 things to do this weekend

The popular annual Maclean MacMarkets are on Saturday.

Markets, music and more

MOVIE REVIEW: Lion leaves a lasting impression

MOVIE REVIEW: Lion leaves a lasting impression

FILM'S touching, real-life lost and found story is a tearjerker.

What's on the big screen this week

Caspar Phillipson and Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

NATALIE Portman stars in Jackie and school holiday films continue.

Jimeoin is back in Yamba just for laughs

jimeoin

Irish funny man to get Yamba a ribbing tonight

Plenty to laugh and sing about this weekend

Ben Francis

Great range of gigs across the Valley

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

Idris Elba is offering a Valentine's Day date with him to help raise funds for charity.

LUTHER actor promises 'the most delicious meal of your life'.

First look at Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in a scene from Sky Arts' TV movie Urban Myths.

BRITISH TV film's trailer promises to deliver 'true-ish' stories.

MOVIE REVIEW: Animation in Ballerina is a cut above the rest

A scene from the movie Ballerina.

Middling kids’ animation is a sports movie in a tutu.

Sandon Village - Pristine Private Protected

1 Pebbly Crescent, Sandon 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction Friday...

Today Sandon Village is tranquil and remote and yet so close. It's unique location means it’s still like going on an adventure to get there. There were only a few...

An Immaculately Presented Home

18 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 3 $455,000

From the minute you step onto 18 Silky Oak Close Lawrence you know you have arrived at a place where time and energy have gone into a home that delivers a little...

As Easy As 1,2,3

5 Toona Place, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $475,000

There is so much about this property that is sure to appeal. Not only is the price incredibly attractive for a home in a location as convenient as this, but the...

Low Maintenance and Lakefront

6/1 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $399,000

If you are looking for a secure low maintenance lifestyle opportunity with the added bonus of tranquil surrounds where you can spend your days relaxing by the...

An Immaculately Presented Home

18 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 3 $455,000

From the minute you step onto 18 Silky Oak Close Lawrence you know you have arrived at a place where time and energy have gone into a home that delivers a little...

Lakeside Living

31 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $610,000

This is a property that offers the convenience of a great location, being walking distance to shops and medical, as well as offering the attraction of a tranquil...

Upsizing or downsizing this one fits all comers

35 Edinburgh Drive, Townsend 2463

House 4 2 2 $459,000

In the Townsend area 35 Edinburgh Drive would be as big a home as you are likely to see. For those buyers looking to upsize their home in both quality and size...

Large Family Home, Priced To Go!

3 Swamp Street, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $449,500

With motivated vendors, don’t let this one slip through your fingers. This large 4 bedroom, double garage, split tri level brick home on 1669m2 (approx.) has a lot...

Make Your Summer Holiday a reality

10 Poinsettia Crescent, Brooms Head 2463

House 2 2 2 $525,000

10 Poinsettia Crescent has been renovated & refreshed to be the perfect Beach House in an idyllic spot. If you know Brooms Head you will understand that the...

TIME - IT&#39;S TIME!

24 Taine Court, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $955,000

With summer well on the way and the Yamba market on the move, now is the time to act! Have you been thinking of purchasing a beautiful north facing waterfront...

INTERACTIVE MAP: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

Click on our map to find the median sale price in your town

The property making a splash with buyers

PICTURE PERFECT: Surrounded by National Park, the isolation of this Sandon house, up for sale, just adds to the appeal.

Sandon getaway a rare find

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!