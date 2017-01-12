Jimeoin is back in Yamba just for laughs

AUSTRALIA'S favourite Irish funnyman Jimeoin returns to Yamba on his almost annual North Coast comedy pilgrimage.

This year he brings his international hit show Renonsense Man which promises to be an evening of brilliantly observed, ever-evolving and hilarious stand-up from the internationally acclaimed star of stage and screen.

A keen surfer, fisherman and golfer, Jimeoin's constant touring enables him to check out and experience new outdoor adventures which brings him back to Yamba tonight, his fourth show in the Clarence coastal hamlet.

He said performing in a place like Yamba at this time of year was the best time to do it.

"When they have that extra influx of holiday population there. I'll basically just be driving there, having a surf and then having a laugh with everyone at the show that night," he said on his last trip here.

"It's a good fun way to tour. Touring in the middle of an English winter is definitely not as much fun as being in Yamba in the summer."

Jimeoin is acclaimed as one of the best stand-up comics of this generation - a true comedy master. A prolific writer with an exceptional audience rapport, he is known and loved for his brilliantly funny wit and charming observations on the absurdities of everyday life.

He is well loved and familiar face on Australian television and has made appearances on top-rating international programs.

Jimeoin has toured to great acclaim from New York to New Zealand, Aspen to Amsterdam, the Middle East to the Far East. He has also performed around Europe and the UK and is a regular invitee to the mecca of comedy, Montreal's Just For Laughs Festival, as well as our own Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Catch Jimeoin live at the Yamba Bowling Club tonight.