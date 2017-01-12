Plenty to laugh and sing about this weekend

Tonight
- Jimeoin, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Nicole Brophy Band, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Big River Jazz & Dance Band, 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Secret Squirrel, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Rumble Jungle, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Dirty River Duo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Scott Buckley, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Ford Brothers, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Friday Night Live DJ Jam, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- New Black Shades, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Sparra and the Catfish, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Vanessa Lee & Road Train, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Ben Francis, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Goldie Licious, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Who's Charlie, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Hunter & Smoke, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Monday
- Boog, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- Jax, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Wednesday
- Sydney J, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Coming Soon
- January 22: Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- January 25: Fat Pizza v Housos, Grafton District Services Club.
- January 27: Minnie Marks, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 28: Chisel Revived, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- February 4: Rick Price Dinner & Show, Grafton District Services Club.
- February 11: Eric Grothe and the Gurus, Grafton District Services Club.
- February 24: Matt Gresham, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- February 25: Adam Scriven, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- February 26: Triple J Hottest 100 Countdown, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.