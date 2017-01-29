33°
Job numbers on rise in Clarence Valley

Caitlan Charles | 29th Jan 2017 2:00 PM
An artist's impression of the new Grafton Bridge which is one of the infrastructure projects that has provided a jobs boost for the region.
An artist's impression of the new Grafton Bridge which is one of the infrastructure projects that has provided a jobs boost for the region.

THE State Government has announced the number of jobs in regional New South Wales has risen over the last two years and the Clarence Valley is among the growth areas with a arrival of a number of infrastructure projects in the area.

In the past year job advertisements in the Grafton/Coffs Harbour region have gone up by 0.16%.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said infrastructure programs in the area were responsible for the increase.

"Certainly in the 36 years I've lived here, I think our employment prospects are as good as they've ever been," Mr Gulaptis said.

"I'd put it down to infrastructure projects like the Pacific Highway Upgrade, the new Grafton Bridge and the confidence that comes from public investment."

These infrastructure projects have also indirectly impacted the workforce in other industries.

"It's also the indirect jobs that are created that service the new workforce and they would be in a range of professions from hospitality, to retail, to clerical and administrative work," Mr Gulatpis said.

"It's wonderful to see and it would be nice to see it continue after the infrastructure projects finish.

"It ties in with the new Grafton Jail and with the long-term job opportunities that will flow on from there."

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the Clarence Valley has delivered an increase in job advertisements for professional, clerical and administrative, labourers and machinery operators and drivers jobs over the past year.

As part of the infrastructure boom, the unemployment rate in the Grafton/Coffs Harbour area has dropped in the past 12 months by 0.41%.

"I think there are a lot of prospects for local people, clearly there will have to be some outside influence to the workforce because we're going to be relying on specific qualifications especially when we have infrastructure projects," Mr Gulaptis said.

"But there will be labouring type jobs and jobs for truck drivers, excavators and other jobs in the service industry that will be there for the workforce.

"Our unemployment rate has actually declined. It has dropped compared to the high number it has been traditionally."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  chris gulaptis clarence valley grafton bridge jobs

The number of job advertisements in the Clarence Valley has risen in the past year, contributing to a jobs boom in regional NSW areas.

