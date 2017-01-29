Job opportunities on menu

Cherie Richardson and Thomas Mundy at the Red Rooster outlet in South Grafton.

IT'S all about family, community and growth for Thomas Mundy and Cherie Richardson, the owners of Red Rooster South Grafton.

The couple opened the fast-food outlet after moving to Grafton from Murwillumbah, ready to take on a new business venture and raise their son Henry in a more family friendly environment.

"I think as business owners you're always looking for opportunities to see something that has a lot of potential,” Mr Mundy said.

"Red Rooster are an up-and-coming brand, although it's been around on Australian dinner tables for 45 years and there has been a change in senior management so as a brand they're lifting their game and taking the brand in a really positive direction.

"We thought that was really cool (and wanted) to be apart of that.”

The partners were excited about moving to Grafton.

"I think our previous experiences have told us that regional Australia has lots of opportunity and I think lots of people sort of think 'oh you've got to go to the city to do something really positive',” Mr Mundy said.

Red Rooster South Grafton owners Thomas Mundy and Cherie Richardson with manager Lee Graham (centre). Caitlan Charles

Through their new business, Mr Mundy and Ms Richardson are aiming to give back to the community.

"We're supporting the South Grafton soccer team, we're going to be their major sponsor this year,” he said.

The couple already have 20 staff members on the books but that will grow with the business part of a national roll-out of a Red Rooster delivery service.

"We will roll that out in February and we will have our little beep-beep car that will drive around with a Reggie Rooster on the roof,” Mr Mundy said.

"We're about to do more recruitment for some delivery drivers, which will be great.”

Ms Richardson said it was a great opportunity for young people.

"They say there is quite a difficulty to find jobs in that younger age group from about 15 up to 22, so that's what we will be looking for, people who have licences and can drive,” she said.

Red Rooster, which is located in the BP travel centre in South Grafton, will be delivering lunch and dinner seven days a week.