Judges gobsmacked by quality of orchids on show

COLOURFUL CHARACTERS: The president of the Maclean District Orchid Society Terry Bird with the table full of champions from this year's show.

JUDGES for the 25th annual Maclean District Orchid Show were once again gobsmacked by the quality of the flowers put before them.

The Orchid Society of NSW judges completed their work earlier in the week leaving a table full of their champions in the Maclean Bowling Club as the centrepiece of a display of about 350 orchids.

Maclean society president Terry Bird said the show's grand champion, a doritaenopsis, bred by Neil and Carol Campbell, of South Grafton, was as close to flawlessas you could get.

"Its colour is superb, its form - the way it holds itself together - its shape and its texture and firmness of the flowers could win top prizes in any orchid show,” he said.

"It was also the champion in the phalaenopsis section as well as grand champion.”

Mr Bird was also thrilled at the Australian Native winner, a Phaius tancarvilleae, which can be found growing on the Yamba Golf Course.

Maclean grower Ken Woods picked up the cultural champion with his massive dendrobium nolan.

"It was the size of it really that impressed the judges. When you stood it on the floor it was more than five feet tall,” Mr Bird said.

Modestly Mr Bird did not draw attention to his own success, taking out the champion cattleya prize.