Juniors to learn how to play the Liverpool way

SOCCER: Football in the Clarence Valley has scored a winning goal with the Liverpool International Academy holding one of its first clinics in Australia in Maclean next week.

Clarence Valley juniors will get a taste of what it's like to learn how to play the Liverpool way when coaching staff from the Liverpool International Academy, including head coach James Gow, put them through their paces in the school holiday clinic.

The academy was recently launched at Southern Cross University in Lismore, and Maclean Football Club coach Grant Nielson said the clinic was an exciting opportunity for the kids.

"It's going to be an opportunity for a majority of children to have a professional level of coaching provided to them, and they will see it's enormous fun," Nielson said.

"All the kids I've spoken to are excited, it's going to be great."

Nielson said the academy will have a positive influence on soccer in the Clarence Valley, and hopes this is the start of something much larger.

"The Clarence Valley is a bit of a black hole for development," he said.

"You either need to go to Coffs Harbour, or go to Lismore area and beyond; we're just in the middle.

"My whole goal is to get an academy somewhere in the valley, and this is the first step."

Academy general manager Scott Collis said he was excited to bring one of the first Liverpool International Academy clinics in Australia to Maclean.

"The Lower Clarence has consistently produced quality players and we are looking forward to becoming a part of the football culture in the region," he said.

"Our mission in partnership with Southern Cross University is about inspiring people to be the best they can be, enabling opportunity and creating an environment for success.

"This is a short visit but only a first step. If people enjoy this first taste we hope to be back again visiting Maclean and other locations in the Clarence very soon."

Liverpool International Academy NSW is an Australia first collaboration bringing together the facilities, expertise and teaching resources of Southern Cross University with the proven football education methodology and philosophy of the world famous Liverpool Football Club.

The clinic will be held in Maclean at Barry Watts Oval, Wherret Park from 10am to 1pm on Tuesday, October 4. For more details or to register for the clinic, visit http://liverpoolacademynsw.com.au/upcoming-clinics/