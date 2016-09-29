Justice Crew: Grafton to host one of only seven shows

Pop sensations Justice Crew are heading to the Clarence next on Thursday, October 6 o perform their new show It's What We Do.

EIGHT-time ARIA nominees Justice Crew are hitting the road in October bringing their new show for seven special performances across Queensland and New South Wales on the What We Do tour.

Performing their biggest hits, including Que Sera, Boom Boom, Everybody, Best Night, Love my Life and their hottest new material, the boys will light up the stage Grafton's Saraton Theatre next Thursday night, October 6.

Since winning Australia's Got Talent in 2010, Justice Crew has set the nation on fire releasing non-stop chart-smashing music. Their #1 ARIA Single Boom Boom is certified 6 x Platinum, backed up by two further ARIA Top 10 hit singles "Best Night" and "Everybody," both of which are certified 2x Platinum.

Their debut album Live By The Words, released in 2014, debuted at #7 on the ARIA Album charts and sparked the 5x Platinum hit smash "Que Sera" which rewrote the Australian history books, spending nine weeks at #1 on the ARIA Singles chart.

Justice Crew continue to solidify their place in Australian music by releasing chart-topping music, as well as tour with industry heavy weights One Direction, Jason De Rulo, Chris Brown, Kesha and Pitbull.

Justice Crew are very loyal to their fans and have added several new tour destinations to their What We Do tour, to show their appreciation. Justice Crew love nothing more than performing and touring, so buckle up, because the What We Do tour is coming to the Clarence Valley live and direct.

Support acts for the tour include Divine our Destiny and Modern Day Mayhem.

"Justice Crew are excited to have added Grafton to the What We Do tour,' Justice Crew member Samson said.

"We love that part of the country and love the smaller towns, because they always get behind us. We have the loudest fans.

"All the boys and I can't wait to come and show you all our new show."