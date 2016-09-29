23°
News

Justice Crew: Grafton to host one of only seven shows

Lesley Apps
| 29th Sep 2016 12:05 PM
Pop sensations Justice Crew are heading to the Clarence next on Thursday, October 6 o perform their new show It's What We Do.
Pop sensations Justice Crew are heading to the Clarence next on Thursday, October 6 o perform their new show It's What We Do. Sie Kitts

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EIGHT-time ARIA nominees Justice Crew are hitting the road in October bringing their new show for seven special performances across Queensland and New South Wales on the What We Do tour.

Performing their biggest hits, including Que Sera, Boom Boom, Everybody, Best Night, Love my Life and their hottest new material, the boys will light up the stage Grafton's Saraton Theatre next Thursday night, October 6.

Since winning Australia's Got Talent in 2010, Justice Crew has set the nation on fire releasing non-stop chart-smashing music. Their #1 ARIA Single Boom Boom is certified 6 x Platinum, backed up by two further ARIA Top 10 hit singles "Best Night" and "Everybody," both of which are certified 2x Platinum.

Their debut album Live By The Words, released in 2014, debuted at #7 on the ARIA Album charts and sparked the 5x Platinum hit smash "Que Sera" which rewrote the Australian history books, spending nine weeks at #1 on the ARIA Singles chart.

Justice Crew continue to solidify their place in Australian music by releasing chart-topping music, as well as tour with industry heavy weights One Direction, Jason De Rulo, Chris Brown, Kesha and Pitbull.

Justice Crew are very loyal to their fans and have added several new tour destinations to their What We Do tour, to show their appreciation. Justice Crew love nothing more than performing and touring, so buckle up, because the What We Do tour is coming to the Clarence Valley live and direct.

Support acts for the tour include Divine our Destiny and Modern Day Mayhem.

"Justice Crew are excited to have added Grafton to the What We Do tour,' Justice Crew member Samson said.

"We love that part of the country and love the smaller towns, because they always get behind us. We have the loudest fans.

"All the boys and I can't wait to come and show you all our new show."

  • Don't miss Justice Crew's It's What We Do show at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on Thursday, October 6 at 7.30pm. Support acts Divine our Destiny and Modern May Day Mayhem. Tickets from $40 and are on sale from the theatre and online. Very limited VIP soundcheck party tickets also available $80 including meet and greet. For more information, visit Saraton's website.
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  grafton, justice crew, saraton theatre, whatson

Luke Douglas ends record-breaking NRL career

Luke Douglas ends record-breaking NRL career

GOLD Coast Titans prop forward Luke Douglas will make a switch to English Super League club St Helens next season.

UNITED FRONT: Mayor on ticket of unity

Newly elected Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons

New council leadership team determined to see the region grow

Justice Crew: Grafton to host one of only seven shows

Pop sensations Justice Crew are heading to the Clarence next on Thursday, October 6 o perform their new show It's What We Do.

Justice Crew brings new show to Saraton Theatre

Caravana Sun and friends set to shine at Yamba

GROOVE: Caravana Sun are set to rock Yamba Golf Club on Friday, September 30 along with friends Nocturnal Tapes and Nick & Sam.

Caravana Sun and friends set to shine at Yamba

Local Partners

Crown lights the way to the festival

The lights on the newly replaced Jacaranda crown on the clocktower are a sign that the festival is not far away.

Clarence Valley Interactive Magpie Evasion Map

Magpie breeding season is here, so look out for swooping magpies over the next couple of months.

One less reason to avoid Kicking The Kilos this spring

Justice Crew: Grafton to host one of only seven shows

Pop sensations Justice Crew are heading to the Clarence next on Thursday, October 6 o perform their new show It's What We Do.

Justice Crew brings new show to Saraton Theatre

Latest deals and offers

Caravana Sun and friends set to shine at Yamba

Caravana Sun and friends set to shine at Yamba

Melbourne party band joins electronic wizards Nocturnal Tapes and local guitar maestros Nick & Sam for a big night of music at Yamba Golf Club

Cliff Richard to release 101st album

Sir Cliff Richard's album cover

Sir Cliff Richard is to release his 101st album

Justice Crew: Grafton to host one of only seven shows

Pop sensations Justice Crew are heading to the Clarence next on Thursday, October 6 o perform their new show It's What We Do.

Justice Crew brings new show to Saraton Theatre

CMC Rocks faces fan backlash over date change, headliners

The 10th annual CMC Rocks festival will be headlined by The Dixie Chicks.

FANS are not happy about festival being pushed back by two weeks.

Kim Kardashian West attacked by man trying to kiss her bottom

Vitalii Sediuk targeted Gigi Hadid last week

Big live acts for a big grand final weekend

Don't miss Canadian songman Harry Manx Thursday night at the Yamba Golf Club.

Enjoy another big weekend of live entertainment

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

Madonna posted her own nude selfie on Instagram

Jacana Ridge Estate - Last Two Left

Lot 5 and 6/ 32 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Residential Land Quality rural residential lifestyle estate up for grabs. Lot 5 and 6 ... From $ 137,500

Quality rural residential lifestyle estate up for grabs. Lot 5 and 6 are the last two available blocks left. andbull; Spacious Building/Living...

Last Two Left

Lot 7/ 325 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Residential Land Quality rural residential lifestyle estate up for grabs. Lot 5 and 7 ... $132,900

Quality rural residential lifestyle estate up for grabs. Lot 5 and 7 are the last two available blocks left. andbull; Spacious Building/Living...

Industrial Land with Bonus

37 Adonus Close, Trenayr 2460

Residential Land A fantastic opportunity presents itself with this industrial property situated in the ... $ 77,000

A fantastic opportunity presents itself with this industrial property situated in the Trenayr Industrial Estate. Located on a 1,895 square meter block and in flood...

The Return Justifies The Investment!!

1 and 2/32 Kennedy Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking for your next investment property or keen to start your portfolio? Well look no further, 32 Kennedy Street is waiting for you! With the rental market...

Get It Sold!

3/19 Federation Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Low maintenance and flood-free with a stable tenant in place everything the savvy investor is looking for! Being one of six this fantastic lowset unit consists...

Space For The Whole Family

10 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 1 2 AUCTION

If you are a large family or a small one who loves the idea of space then look no further than this spacious home. Offering four/five sunlit bedrooms with the...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

A Quaint Westlawn Gem

10 Elizabeth Avenue, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet Westlawn location, this delightful home occupies just under 640sqm of low maintenance, fully fenced, level land. The bathroom and kitchen have...

Lot 83 - 667.6m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 83 Aberdeen Place, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lot 83 - 667.6m2. Tucked away in the cul de ... $139,000

Agents Comment: Lot 83 - 667.6m2. Tucked away in the cul de sac. Aspect to rear is North West with triangular shape. Small non impactful easement at the front for...

Dream Location

12 Garden Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

If it's all about location, then this is the jackpot, opposite beautiful See Park and only a short stroll to just about everything makes this one perfect. There is...

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction