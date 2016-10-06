28°
News

Justice Crew were men about town today

Caitlan Charles | 6th Oct 2016 6:58 PM
All smiles as the crowd poses with Justice Crew at their Sound Check party before they performed on Thursday night.
All smiles as the crowd poses with Justice Crew at their Sound Check party before they performed on Thursday night. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HAVE you spotted Justice Crew around town?

Today the five-piece hip-hop group were in town ahead of their show at the Saraton Theatre.

John, Solo, Paulie, Lukas and Samson said they were loving it in Grafton.

"It's nice, it's really hot, I love the weather," John said about the incredible weather Grafton had on the day of the concert.

"We had food at the mall, a nice little feed, a healthy snack."

After hitting up the local shops, Justice Crew took on Jetts Gym under Shoppingworld.

The boys said they were excited about performing in Grafton.

"This is our first time we've performed here," Paulie said.

"Hopefully it will be a good crowd tonight," John added.

Photos
View Gallery

The show tonight is in lead up to their new single in a few weeks.

"We will be performing a snippet of it tonight," Solo said.

"It's called Pop that Buckle," John added.

There were eager fans waiting at the doors before the Justice Crew meet and greet Thursday afternoon.

Kailee Rose, Isabella Lehman and Freya McGrath were excited to see one of their favourite acts in Grafton.

The three of them agreed, they have good music, they're good looking and they can dance.

"They're really good with their fans," Kailee said. "I love it, they're really involved with it and really good at what they do."

Both Kailee and Isabella said I Love My Life was their favourite Justice Crew song, but Freya had a different answer.

"Mine is Always Being Real, it's catchy, really really catchy," Freya said.

Isabella said her favourite member had been Lenny.

"But then he left," she said. "So probably John or Lukas."

"Lukas is really good with the fans, he always tries to get in and like get them involved and stuff," Isabella added.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  entertainment, justice crew, meet and greet, music, saraton theatre

Five injured in attempt to put out fire

Five injured in attempt to put out fire

UPDATE, 3.40PM: FIVE people have sustained injuries trying to extinguish a kitchen fire in South Grafton.

Leading chefs combine skills for native food creations

2016 Gate To Plate director Fiona Leviny and guest chefs Mark Labrooy, Jade Connors and Bret Cameron workshop the menu for this Sunday's gastronomical event at 'The Barn' at Grafton Showground.Photo Debrah Novak / Daily Examiner

Culinary connaisseurs to deliver delicious delights at The Barn

New burger joint hits the right spot

THE LOT: Owners of the BRGR Spot Sarah Clarke and Simon Birchall with the 'BFC', one of their tasty creations.

'Funky burger store' fills a hole in Yamba market

Justice Crew were men about town today

All smiles as the crowd poses with Justice Crew at their Sound Check party before they performed on Thursday night.

Justice Crew are in Grafton and loving it

Local Partners

Hawthorne Park taken over by cowboys and Indians

HURRY: Entries for Clarence Valley Equestrian Challenge close today

Something for everyone at the Quota Craft Fair

GLITTER CANDLES: Julie Strowski who was selling homemade candles in antique glass and crystal and the Quota Craft Fair.

Craft fair a hit among locals and visitors alike

The Elliots land in Yamba for Aeroplane tour

The Elliots arrive in Yamba this weekend as part of their Aeroplane EP tour.

Catch The Elliots at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Friday night.

Latest deals and offers

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

IT’S brutal, bloody and very addictive. Gears of War 4, the latest in the $1 billion franchise, features the most intense battle scenes of man vs monster.

The Elliots land in Yamba for Aeroplane tour

The Elliots arrive in Yamba this weekend as part of their Aeroplane EP tour.

Catch The Elliots at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Friday night.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

The cover of the new Gone is Gone album. Photo Contributed

Dream team create album

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

Gruen host Wil Anderson, centre, with panelists Todd Sampson and Russel Howcroft.

THE ABC's ad show finishes on a high in most successful season yet.

Bloodied waters run deep in SBS's new crime mini-series

Yael Stone and Noah Taylor in a scene from the TV mini-series Deep Water.

YAEL Stone happy to swap dark prison comedy for crime drama.

What's on the big screen this week

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

TWO thrilling dramas debut this week.

Down on your own little private farm near the coast.

156 Amos Lane, Palmers Channel 2463

House 3 6 $695,000

156 Amos road Palmers Channel has all the attributes for the full time farmer or the life styler alike. Having a total land area of approximately 33 hectares it...

All on your families doorstep!

37 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $357,500

Imagine the convenience of having all the facilities that the beautiful riverside township of Maclean has to offer, right on your doorstep. This is what the...

SELLING BELOW COST - A WORKING FARM WITH PRIVACY AND A VALLEY VISTA

140 Coalmine Road, Nymboida 2460

Rural 2 1 9 $370000

IF we were in the US, we'd be calling it the little house on the prairie. Set on 100 acres of picturesque Nymboida valley, this gorgeous property has much to offer...

SELLING BELOW COST - A WORKING FARM WITH PRIVACY AND A VALLEY VISTA

140 Coalmine Road, Nymboida 2460

House 2 1 9 $370,000

IF we were in the US, we'd be calling it the little house on the prairie. Set on 100 acres of picturesque Nymboida valley, this gorgeous property has much to offer...

Don&#39;t Stress Just Invest

47 Cowan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $ 235,000

After previously serving its purpose in Wharf Street this delightful home has a story to tell and was relocated to its current location in the mid 2000's and given...

Two For One!

Unit 2/1-5 Beachside Way, Yamba 2464

Town House 2 2 1 $445,000

We now bring to the market this spacious two bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse - it will be the one not to miss. With two amazing views to enjoy for the price of one...

PERFECT SIZE and IMMACULATELY PRESENTED

9 Middle Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 2 $305,000

HIGHLY MOTIVATED SENIOR OWNER ! This immaculately presented three bedroom brick and tile home is set on a level 920 m2 block in the peaceful village setting of...

Lifestyle or Invest - Your Choice

6 Bellevue Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 AUCTION

Located on an elevated position with scenic views in South Grafton is a lovely 4 bedroom house that exudes style and character. With close proximity to transport...

The Return Justifies The Investment!!

1 and 2/32 Kennedy Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking for your next investment property or keen to start your portfolio? Well look no further, 32 Kennedy Street is waiting for you! With the rental market...

UNIQUE HOME WITH MAJESTIC RIVER VIEWS OVER TOWN

34 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $349,000

When you have an immaculately presented home, a panoramic Clarence River view, all at an eye catching price, you won't last on the market long. The vibrant and...

Mackay Marina could fetch close to $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley