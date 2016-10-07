Justice Crew were men about town

All smiles as the crowd poses with Justice Crew at their Sound Check party before they performed on Thursday night.

HAVE you spotted Justice Crew around town?

Today the five-piece hip-hop group were in town ahead of their show at the Saraton Theatre.

John, Solo, Paulie, Lukas and Samson said they were loving it in Grafton.

"It's nice, it's really hot, I love the weather,” John said about the incredible weather Grafton had on the day of the concert.

"We had food at the mall, a nice little feed, a healthy snack.”

After hitting up the local shops, Justice Crew took on Jetts Gym under Shoppingworld.

The boys said they were excited about performing in Grafton.

"This is our first time we've performed here,” Paulie said.

"Hopefully it will be a good crowd tonight,” John added.

The show tonight is in lead up to their new single in a few weeks.

"We will be performing a snippet of it tonight,” Solo said.

"It's called Pop that Buckle,” John added.

There were eager fans waiting at the doors before the Justice Crew meet and greet Thursday afternoon.

Kailee Rose, Isabella Lehman and Freya McGrath were excited to see one of their favourite acts in Grafton.

The three of them agreed, they have good music, they're good looking and they can dance.

"They're really good with their fans,” Kailee said. "I love it, they're really involved with it and really good at what they do.”

Both Kailee and Isabella said I Love My Life was their favourite Justice Crew song, but Freya had a different answer.

"Mine is Always Being Real, it's catchy, really really catchy,” Freya said.

Isabella said her favourite member had been Lenny.

"But then he left,” she said. "So probably John or Lukas.”

"Lukas is really good with the fans, he always tries to get in and like get them involved and stuff,” Isabella added.