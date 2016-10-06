Justice Crew's new show stripped bare

IF you see a bunch of shirtless young men walking the streets of Grafton today don't be too alarmed as it could just be the Justice Crew warming up for their show at the Saraton later that night.

The Western Sydney boy band and winners of Australia's Got Talent definitely have a cheeky streak running through their stage personas, much to the delight of their adoring fans, so anything is possible when it comes to their live shows band member Samson Smith says.

"We could end up stripping down at the end, it depends how hot it gets up there.”

The Justice Crew will be in Grafton tomorrow to perform one of only seven shows on their It's What We do Tour and look forward to coming to a new town to meet fans face to face.

"We love going to the smaller places we haven't seen before. There's always a good vibe at those shows,” Samson said.

"People are really friendly and we appreciate them coming out to the show. We usually spend about an hour so afterwards meeting people and signing posters.”

Their new show should delight fans of the boy band who rely solely on their dance moves and complementary singing voices to entertain audiences.

"We will be doing all our major hits like Que Sera and Boom Boom, all our Top 10 stuff as well as snippet of our brand new single. The fans that come along to these concerts will be the first people to hear it.”