26°
News

Kalti on the trail of grand master's title

Tim Howard
| 24th Oct 2016 6:30 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TRACEY Knox and her champion 10-and-a-half-year-old Hungarian vizsla Kalti are so close to the top of the track and search they can almost smell it.

In fact if the Track and Search grand master title gave off any scent at all, Kati would no doubt be able to track it down and find it.

Three weeks ago Tracey, from Southgate, and Kalti passed level eight in track and search, making him a master in the discipline and leaving only the grand master title to go.

"There's 10 levels in track and search, when he passes levels nine and 10, then he becomes a grand master," Tracey said.

She said his age might become an issue, but at the moment he was fit and raring to go.

"If he's healthy and happy when the season starts again next year, then we'll do it."

Last Friday Tracey demonstrated Kalti's skills to The Daily Examiner.

Tracey walked a course around the block from the Grafton Post office, past the police station, along the boulevard, a change of direction through Memorial Park across Prince St and then to a tree opposite the council chambers.

There she left a t-shirt with her scent on it, plus a tub of his favourite treats - chopped up sausage - which he only gets when tracking.

For the next 30 minutes Tracey told how she had taken over training Kalti when he was two years old, and taking him through the eight levels of tracking.

"Since then he's graduated to track and search and gone through eight levels of that," she said. "He's a pretty special dog."

At this level of competition Tracey and Kalti don't get many chances to hone his skills on the tracking course, so he has to keep his fitness and skills up by training.

 

After leaving the trail to "cook" for half an hour Tracey and Kalti took to the streets to track where Tracey had left that tub of sausage.

After a good sniff of a shirt with Tracey's scent she gave him the command to start tracking and off he went.

It was hard to trick the experienced tracker, who in competition would have to wait more than four hours to get on the scent.

Being a male dog there were scents that interested him and he stopped occasionally to check them out.

"I let him do that," Tracey said. "It wouldn't be good to tell him to stop. He wouldn't know whether I wanted him to stop tracking or stop sniffing poles. You have to stay positive."

Watch the video of Kalti and Tracey showing off his skills at www.dailyexaminer.com.au.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Community to mourn tragic crash victim Jodie Spears

Community to mourn tragic crash victim Jodie Spears

THE family of Coutts Crossing scooter accident victim Jodie Spears have requested people wear bright colours to celebrate her life at her funeral in Grafton.

LETTER: Photo normalises unacceptable situation

The controversial photograph showing a family with all the females with their mouths taped shut and the father holding a sign reading "peace on earth" shown during the principal's address at the McAuley Catholic College Year 12 Graduation Ceremony last month.

Resident clarifies community sentiment towards offensive photograph

1990-2015: A life lived full remembered one year on

"Hayden never had time in his life for diabetes."

Kalti on the trail of grand master's title

TOP TRACKER: Tracey Knox and her champion tracking dog Kalti celebrate their latest title, a Master of Track and Search.

Tracey Knox and her dog Kalti are searching for new titles.

Local Partners

Green light for sports centre to re-open

NEW operators hoping existing users will return to sports centre and get 'business back to normal'.

Meet the faces behind the highway upgrade: PT I

Communications Adviser for Pacific Complete Colleen Catterson

Colleen Catterson - from Ireland to the Clarence Valley

Tea party with the 'Queen'

TRADITION: 1955 Jacaranda Queen Stella Wilson sits with reigning 2015 Jacaranda Queen Charlotte White at last year's Jacaranda Afternoon Tea.

Meet the royal patyu in style

Making steps for 'Blacky' in Walk 4 Brain Cancer

Grafton locals are doing a Walk 4 Brain Cancer in Sydney for Robert Black.

Team Blacky aims to better $5000 to battle brain cancer.

Sound of Music star to compere An Afternoon at the Proms

This photo provided by Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment shows, from left, Chairmian Carr, as Liesl, Nicholas Hammond, as Friedrich, Heather Menzies, as Louisa, Duane Chase, as Kurt, Angela Cartwright, as Brigitta, Debbie Turner, as Marta, Kym Karath, as Gretl, and Christopher Plummer, as Captain Von Trapp, in a scene from the film, \"The Sound of Music.\" The 1965 Oscar-winning film adaptation of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical \"The Sound of Music\" is celebrating its 50th birthday in 2015. To honor the milestone, 20th Century Fox is releasing a five-disc Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD collector's edition, the soundtrack is being re-released, the film will be screened at the TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood later this month and to over 500 movie theaters in April. (AP Photo/Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment)

Saraton's rich history of stage and screen honoured in musical tribu

Priscilla concerned people will forget about Elvis

Priscilla concerned people will forget about Elvis

Priscilla Presley has admitted she fears people will forget about her ex-husband Elvis.

Taylor Swift files lawsuit over alleged groping

Taylor Swift source Bang

Swift has commenced legal action against a DJ over the incident

Kanye West threatens to boycott Grammys

West says he won't go to the Grammys if Frank Ocean's not nominated

Why this actress wasn't embarrassed by nude photo leak

Leslie Jones source Bang

'If you wanna see Leslie Jones naked, just ask,' she said

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Jimmy Perry, the creator of Dad's Army.

Dad's Army series captured all that British people savour

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

FASHION: Ocean Zen range.

Images from the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival show what's hot

Australian Survivor's magician Matt out of tricks

Australian Survivor contestant Matt Tarrant.

SHOW'S power couple looks unstoppable in race to the finish.

WELCOME TO WATERVIEW

29 Swan Hill Drive, Waterview 2460

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Swan Hill drive set in a street with amazing landscaped gardens surrounded by green grass hills and valleys. Enjoy having only one neighbour in the perfect out of...

A LITTLE BIT COUNTRY

464 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 FASTRAK

Being perched high on South Grafton's hill, this home makes the most of its surrounding rural atmosphere. The solid brick and tile home hidden from the street...

VALUE FOR EVERY DOLLAR

214 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 $229,000

With this kind of attractive price tag on this amazing value packed home paired with the current/future projected demand for rental properties, we can not think of...

Privacy, Luxury and Water Views

28 Bayview Drive, Yamba 2464

House 5 2 2 $619,000

This superb waterfront property located on prestigious Newport Island will delight the fussiest of buyers. When you arrive at this quality family home you can't...

PERFECT SIZE and IMMACULATELY PRESENTED

9 Middle Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 2 $305,000

HIGHLY MOTIVATED SENIOR OWNER ! This immaculately presented three bedroom brick and tile home is set on a level 920 m2 block in the peaceful village setting of...

All on your families doorstep!

37 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $357,500

Imagine the convenience of having all the facilities that the beautiful riverside township of Maclean has to offer, right on your doorstep. This is what the...

On the edge of town with river views

21 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 4 $349,500

It's great to offer this property to the market because at this price you get an elevated home, central to Maclean and with a view up the North Arm of the Clarence...

CONTRACTS COLLAPSED - Second chance offering!

Prop Lt 1011 715 Lawrence Road, Southgate 2460

Rural 4 1 8 $295000

If you're the type of person who would rather not have the immediate neighbours then the position is ideal. Overlooking Alumy Creek and with endless views of...

CONTRACTS COLLAPSED - Second chance offering!

Prop Lt 1011 715 Lawrence Road, Southgate 2460

House 4 1 8 $295,000

If you're the type of person who would rather not have the immediate neighbours then the position is ideal. Overlooking Alumy Creek and with endless views of...

Market Mover

18 Flaherty Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This property is sure to grab the attention of all investors, first home buyers and downsizer's alike. This well presented, neat and sweet home has a great view...

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track