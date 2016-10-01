Keating crowned Mr Jacaranda

Mr Jacaranda, Tyson Keating charmed the ladies on Friday night with his fantastic dance moves and his tight, white tennis outfit.

THE BEATS were pumping and the women were screaming at Heidi Madsen's Mr Jacaranda competition on Friday night.

With a little bit of liquid courage, Connor Tarrant, Brandon Chapman, Tyson Keating, Bryce Howson and Dain Payne took to the stage to show off their best sporting looks, uniforms and swimwear to women and men who turned out to see Mr Jacarada.

While Brandon Chapman pulled out a few moves from Magic Mike's handbook, it was Tyson Keating who took out the number one spot with some fantastic dance moves and a swimwear look complete with pink zinc.

"I didn't think I was going to win,” Mr Keating said.

"The first one was a killer with the tennis outfit, that was probably my trump card.

"I think I stole a lot of the ladies with that one.”

Mr Keating said he spent quite a bit of time working on his outfits.

"About two days, probably about half an hour a day,” he said.

"Good old Lowes, I'd like to thank Lowes.”

Mr Keating's verdict on the evening was a little different to what he expected.

"It was hectic, we'll be doing it next year,” he said.

"At the start (I was nervous) and then I got a few beers into me, and it was good.”

Ms Madsen said the night had been a great success.

"Everyone I spoke to said they were having a great time,” she said.

"All the guys were saying that they'd be ready for next time if another candidate had a Mr Jacaranda.”

While she wished more people had showed up, it was clear the night was a hit.

"It was lots of fun.”

Mr Jacaranda was Ms Madsen's final fundraising event for the Jacaranda Festival.

She said she had a few plans for small fundraisers in the future.