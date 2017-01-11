38°
Keep an eye out for these highway channges

11th Jan 2017
FOLLOWING the peak holiday season, Roads and Maritime Services has changed traffic conditions for continuing work on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

On the Pacific Highway at Pimlico, between River Dr and Coolgardie Rd, work is being carried out to install temporary koala fencing and mobile surveying equipment. The speed limit in this area will be reduced during working hours from 6.30am to 5.30pm this week for the safety of workers and road users.

Day work will also be carried out this week from 6am to 6pm for line marking on the highway between Farlow Flats and south of the Yamba turn-off. The speed limit will be reduced to between 40kmh and 60kmh while this work is being carried out.

Work is continuing at Tyndale for the site access gate at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Tucabia-Tyndale Rd, about 500m south of Coldstream Rd. Between 7am and 6pm, there will be the need to stop traffic in both directions for up to five minutes at a time to allow project vehicles to enter and exit the site safely. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time for their journeys.

There will be other temporary traffic changes along the project route to ensure the work zone is safe. This includes traffic control on local roads and access roads where haulage along the project route is taking place or deliveries to project sites are required. Reduced speed limits and lane closures may be in place for access and may affect travel times.

For updates call 132 701 or visit livetraffic.com.

Topics:  pacific highway roads and maritime services upgrade

