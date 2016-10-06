Ken Done to relive childhood in homecoming author talk

Former Maclean Public School pupil and icon of the Australian art world, Ken Done will be back in the Clarence to judge the $30,000 JADA.

RENOWNED Australian artist Ken Done will visit the Maclean Library for an author talk on Thursday, October 27, at 10am.

Mr Done spent five years of his childhood in Maclean and writes fondly of his memories in his book, A Life Coloured in.

His colourful art work has been exhibited in galleries in Australia and throughout the world. His iconic paintings have appeared on t-shirts, postcards and tea towels.

He is visiting the Clarence Valley for the judging of the Grafton Regional Gallery's Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award with the finalist announced on Friday, October 28.

To book a spot for the author talk, contact Maclean Library on 66453611.